Thank you all for testing and providing bug reports and feedback. This time around we've been focusing on stabilizing the game a lot, specifically network related errors.

To help us stabilize the game even further, we've reduced the amount of content in the game to focus our efforts on some specific areas of the game. Overall the performance should be better and more stable in multiplayer. There are a lot of tiny fixes and tweaks throughout the game which will hopefully give a more pleasant experience.

Unfortunately, we have had to wipe the progression again since we want some fresh data on the limited content.

Thanks for your help <3