9 May 2025 Build 18407546 Edited 9 May 2025 – 20:09:18 UTC
v1.0.20 Update Highlights
[Fixes]

  • Fixed an issue where prolonged AFK could cause infinite dodging
  • Fixed a bug where right-clicking gems would equip them directly
  • Adjusted the Demon Trial to enter cooldown after completion

[New Content]

  • Expanded Secret Realm cultivation limit to 4000 floors
  • Increased character level cap to 4020
  • Added new breakthrough realm: [Sky-Opening Mirror]
  • Introduced new core faction feature: [Pot Heaven Blessing System] (Requires Faction Lv.≥12)

[System Adjustments]

  • Increased Faction level cap to 70, with drops up to Celestial Tier 5
  • Changed "Earth Fissure" skill to single-target effect
  • Adjusted Rebirth feature unlock requirement to Faction Lv.20
  • Combat optimization: Dodge/Parry rate cap set to 85%

[Other Improvements]

  • Optimized various in-game text descriptions
  • Updated Pot Spirit character model

