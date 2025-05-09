v1.0.20 Update Highlights
[Fixes]
- Fixed an issue where prolonged AFK could cause infinite dodging
- Fixed a bug where right-clicking gems would equip them directly
- Adjusted the Demon Trial to enter cooldown after completion
[New Content]
- Expanded Secret Realm cultivation limit to 4000 floors
- Increased character level cap to 4020
- Added new breakthrough realm: [Sky-Opening Mirror]
- Introduced new core faction feature: [Pot Heaven Blessing System] (Requires Faction Lv.≥12)
[System Adjustments]
- Increased Faction level cap to 70, with drops up to Celestial Tier 5
- Changed "Earth Fissure" skill to single-target effect
- Adjusted Rebirth feature unlock requirement to Faction Lv.20
- Combat optimization: Dodge/Parry rate cap set to 85%
[Other Improvements]
- Optimized various in-game text descriptions
- Updated Pot Spirit character model
Changed files in this update