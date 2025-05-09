 Skip to content

9 May 2025 Build 18407532 Edited 9 May 2025 – 21:19:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Patch notes of Steam update #171, released on May 9th, 2025:

Maps

  • Added Party Zone and Vertigo

  • Biohazard

    • Fixed silent notification sound on flag capture

  • Complex

    • Fixed some missing textures

  • CS Havana

    • Fixed skybox rotation

  • CS Militia

    • Fixed skybox rotation

  • Demise

    • Improved lighting

    • Fixed frozen teleporter sprite

    • Fixed vehicles not being able to drive through opened doors

  • DoD Avalanche

    • Sealed holes next the Blue team's spawn area allowing players to go out of bounds

    • Restored team barriers

    • Implemented Team Mission (Control Points) game mode support

  • DoD Argentan

    • Sealed holes next to the Red Team's second capture point allowing players to go out of bounds

    • Restored team barriers

    • Implemented Team Mission (Control Points) game mode support

  • DoD Colmar

    • Restored team barriers

    • Implemented Team Mission (Demolition) game mode support

  • DoD Jagd

    • Sealed holes next to the Red team's spawn area allowing players to go out of bounds

    • Restored team barriers

    • Implemented Team Mission (Demolition) game mode support

    • Removed barricades placed next to a tank in all game modes except Team Mission

  • Harvest

    • Fixed Team Mission specific objects remain present in other game modes

  • Industries

    • Fixed missing ambient music

  • Mini Royale

    • Disabled Battle Royale mutators to avoid conflicts with minigames' logic

    • Removed bad teleportation point trapping players using Displacers

  • Two2Forts

    • Fixed random colored grass

    • Reduced respawn time by 4 seconds

  • Prop Build

    • Fixed team filters

Game Modes

  • Bonedemic

    • Target ID panels displayed over fellow survivors will no longer show through walls

  • Shidden

    • Disabled wavy animation effect on Shidden's camo to help with hiding while holding still

    • Smelters will no longer turn their heads towards camouflaged Dealters and vice versa

  • Sneak vs M...

    • Added new subtypes: Melters and Mushrooms

  • Sneak vs Terrorists

    • Fixed camera not switching to destroyed model when broken

    • Fixed tripmines breaking frog-touch collisions

  • Team Battle Royale

    • All players of the winning team will now be awarded with points

  • Team Mission

    • Implemented Demolition sub mode

Player Models

  • Added zombie arms and applied to relevant player models

NPCs

  • Restored HL2 Combine Dropship

  • Improved Revolver and Obrez handling for bot players

Weapons

  • Fixed Scientist Shotgun projectiles not detonating sometimes

  • Fixed Bird Poo not dealing damage when set to (regression since patch 115)

  • Fixed tripmines couldn't be placed on doors set to ignore debris

  • Fixed Displacer couldn't teleport objects to generic spawn points when _jb_wep_displacer_tp_genericspawns convar is enabled

  • Fixed Displacer could teleport objects to disabled extra teleportation points (_info_displacertarget)

  • Updated Displacer not to teleport big aircrafts

  • Fixed draw sound on Cat Mine cutting off constantly

  • Updated Dubstep Gun to support raw sound files

User Interface

  • Updated weapon selection selection to display slot numbers

  • Updated weapon selection to display infinite ammo when needed

  • Team Battle Royale objectives will now display at the top left corner like in normal Battle Royale

  • Objectives will now flash when updating for certain game modes

  • Added new Gameplay settings page featuring options controlling special team selection (Sneak, Shidden, or VIP teams)

  • Updated the scoreboard for certain game modes to display levels (Gun Game), progress (Rat Race), and skulls saved (Head Hunt)

  • Fixed missing death notifications for HL1 Apache or HL2 Combine Helicopter

Effects

  • Fixed bullet spread patterns appear to be the same at the client side (regression since patch 161)

  • Fixed sky textures turning bright/dim when switching between maps using same sky textures, but different HDR modes (regression since patch 164)

  • Updated CSM shadows to use angles of the first found environmental light source

  • Weapons carried by camouflaged players will no longer cast shadows

  • Restored Plasma legacy effects for _envfire

  • Updated spectate monster spawn points to blink, to help them stand out more

VScript

  • Fixed scripts couldn't be loaded from addons and map files

  • Fixed the world entity not running scripts on spawn (regression since patch 164)

  • Fixed CBaseEntity's GetScriptId method returning the think function's name instead of the script ID

  • Added SystemTime(), SystemTimeUTC(), and GetTimeDiff( time1, time2 ) functions

Miscellaneous

  • Fixed crash on attempt to run _matinfo command (regression since patch 168)

  • Fixed client crash caused by textures containing sprite sheets with too many frames

  • Fixed server crash caused by _gameui entity deactivation with no valid player set

  • Fixed server crash caused by a deleted _pathtrack link

  • Fixed an occasional server crash on attempt to generate a nav mesh

  • Updated the engine to support maps with no lighting data

  • Fixed teammates standing inside of each other (when team collisions are disabled) getting crushed by moving objects (elevators, doors, etc)

  • Fixed team barriers blocking navigation routes for bots

  • Updated puppet bots to support Capture the Flag game mode

  • Fixed seduced players not aiming at porn magazines when observed by others

  • Updated all conveyor belts (_funcconveyor) to also affect vphysics objects

  • Game time scale will now affect mouse sensitivity

  • Increased _net_chan_limitmsec convar's default value from 50 to 250 for dedicated servers

  • Updated dumpstringtables command to support -name argument

  • Files packed into maps will now remain available till level change

  • Server owners can now make players download custom assets (e.g. extra dubstep tracks) by listing them in the cfg/downloadlist.res file

  • Increased max supported command line length from 2048 to 4096

  • Improved multithreading on Linux

  • Various internal optimizations

SDK tools

  • Implemented 'Teleport All Targets' flag for _pointteleport

  • Fixed OnNext output for the _functracktrain's FGD entry

  • Changed "Displacer cannot teleport to" flag value used by JB spawn points to avoid conflicts with _info_playerstart's "Master" flag

  • Added _jb_objbreakable FGD entry

  • Added support for mappers to define max health of They Hunger zombies

  • Added _kothsound field, SetForcedMutator input, OnNormalRoundStart, OnSpecialRoundStart, OnKothStart outputs to _jb_gamerulesbr and _jb_gamerulestbr FG entries

  • Added OnTeamWin output to _jbgamerules FGD entry

  • Updated _jbgamerules FGD entry's OnRoundEnd to pass win reason number

  • bspzip

    • Fixed inverted logic when processing file lists

  • Hammer

    • Fixed parsing of map compilation commands containing spaces

  • vbsp

    • Multi-threading related optimizations

  • vrad

    • Multi-threading related optimizations

  • vvis

    • Multi-threading related optimizations

