Patch notes of Steam update #171, released on May 9th, 2025:
Maps
-
Added Party Zone and Vertigo
-
Biohazard
- Fixed silent notification sound on flag capture
-
Complex
- Fixed some missing textures
-
CS Havana
- Fixed skybox rotation
-
CS Militia
- Fixed skybox rotation
-
Demise
-
Improved lighting
-
Fixed frozen teleporter sprite
-
Fixed vehicles not being able to drive through opened doors
-
-
DoD Avalanche
-
Sealed holes next the Blue team's spawn area allowing players to go out of bounds
-
Restored team barriers
-
Implemented Team Mission (Control Points) game mode support
-
-
DoD Argentan
-
Sealed holes next to the Red Team's second capture point allowing players to go out of bounds
-
Restored team barriers
-
Implemented Team Mission (Control Points) game mode support
-
-
DoD Colmar
-
Restored team barriers
-
Implemented Team Mission (Demolition) game mode support
-
-
DoD Jagd
-
Sealed holes next to the Red team's spawn area allowing players to go out of bounds
-
Restored team barriers
-
Implemented Team Mission (Demolition) game mode support
-
Removed barricades placed next to a tank in all game modes except Team Mission
-
-
Harvest
- Fixed Team Mission specific objects remain present in other game modes
-
Industries
- Fixed missing ambient music
-
Mini Royale
-
Disabled Battle Royale mutators to avoid conflicts with minigames' logic
-
Removed bad teleportation point trapping players using Displacers
-
-
Two2Forts
-
Fixed random colored grass
-
Reduced respawn time by 4 seconds
-
-
Prop Build
- Fixed team filters
Game Modes
-
Bonedemic
- Target ID panels displayed over fellow survivors will no longer show through walls
-
Shidden
-
Disabled wavy animation effect on Shidden's camo to help with hiding while holding still
-
Smelters will no longer turn their heads towards camouflaged Dealters and vice versa
-
-
Sneak vs M...
- Added new subtypes: Melters and Mushrooms
-
Sneak vs Terrorists
-
Fixed camera not switching to destroyed model when broken
-
Fixed tripmines breaking frog-touch collisions
-
-
Team Battle Royale
- All players of the winning team will now be awarded with points
-
Team Mission
- Implemented Demolition sub mode
Player Models
- Added zombie arms and applied to relevant player models
NPCs
-
Restored HL2 Combine Dropship
-
Improved Revolver and Obrez handling for bot players
Weapons
-
Fixed Scientist Shotgun projectiles not detonating sometimes
-
Fixed Bird Poo not dealing damage when set to (regression since patch 115)
-
Fixed tripmines couldn't be placed on doors set to ignore debris
-
Fixed Displacer couldn't teleport objects to generic spawn points when _jb_wep_displacer_tp_genericspawns convar is enabled
-
Fixed Displacer could teleport objects to disabled extra teleportation points (_info_displacertarget)
-
Updated Displacer not to teleport big aircrafts
-
Fixed draw sound on Cat Mine cutting off constantly
-
Updated Dubstep Gun to support raw sound files
User Interface
-
Updated weapon selection selection to display slot numbers
-
Updated weapon selection to display infinite ammo when needed
-
Team Battle Royale objectives will now display at the top left corner like in normal Battle Royale
-
Objectives will now flash when updating for certain game modes
-
Added new Gameplay settings page featuring options controlling special team selection (Sneak, Shidden, or VIP teams)
-
Updated the scoreboard for certain game modes to display levels (Gun Game), progress (Rat Race), and skulls saved (Head Hunt)
-
Fixed missing death notifications for HL1 Apache or HL2 Combine Helicopter
Effects
-
Fixed bullet spread patterns appear to be the same at the client side (regression since patch 161)
-
Fixed sky textures turning bright/dim when switching between maps using same sky textures, but different HDR modes (regression since patch 164)
-
Updated CSM shadows to use angles of the first found environmental light source
-
Weapons carried by camouflaged players will no longer cast shadows
-
Restored Plasma legacy effects for _envfire
-
Updated spectate monster spawn points to blink, to help them stand out more
VScript
-
Fixed scripts couldn't be loaded from addons and map files
-
Fixed the world entity not running scripts on spawn (regression since patch 164)
-
Fixed CBaseEntity's GetScriptId method returning the think function's name instead of the script ID
-
Added SystemTime(), SystemTimeUTC(), and GetTimeDiff( time1, time2 ) functions
Miscellaneous
-
Fixed crash on attempt to run _matinfo command (regression since patch 168)
-
Fixed client crash caused by textures containing sprite sheets with too many frames
-
Fixed server crash caused by _gameui entity deactivation with no valid player set
-
Fixed server crash caused by a deleted _pathtrack link
-
Fixed an occasional server crash on attempt to generate a nav mesh
-
Updated the engine to support maps with no lighting data
-
Fixed teammates standing inside of each other (when team collisions are disabled) getting crushed by moving objects (elevators, doors, etc)
-
Fixed team barriers blocking navigation routes for bots
-
Updated puppet bots to support Capture the Flag game mode
-
Fixed seduced players not aiming at porn magazines when observed by others
-
Updated all conveyor belts (_funcconveyor) to also affect vphysics objects
-
Game time scale will now affect mouse sensitivity
-
Increased _net_chan_limitmsec convar's default value from 50 to 250 for dedicated servers
-
Updated dumpstringtables command to support -name argument
-
Files packed into maps will now remain available till level change
-
Server owners can now make players download custom assets (e.g. extra dubstep tracks) by listing them in the cfg/downloadlist.res file
-
Increased max supported command line length from 2048 to 4096
-
Improved multithreading on Linux
-
Various internal optimizations
SDK tools
-
Implemented 'Teleport All Targets' flag for _pointteleport
-
Fixed OnNext output for the _functracktrain's FGD entry
-
Changed "Displacer cannot teleport to" flag value used by JB spawn points to avoid conflicts with _info_playerstart's "Master" flag
-
Added _jb_objbreakable FGD entry
-
Added support for mappers to define max health of They Hunger zombies
-
Added _kothsound field, SetForcedMutator input, OnNormalRoundStart, OnSpecialRoundStart, OnKothStart outputs to _jb_gamerulesbr and _jb_gamerulestbr FG entries
-
Added OnTeamWin output to _jbgamerules FGD entry
-
Updated _jbgamerules FGD entry's OnRoundEnd to pass win reason number
-
bspzip
- Fixed inverted logic when processing file lists
-
Hammer
- Fixed parsing of map compilation commands containing spaces
-
vbsp
- Multi-threading related optimizations
-
vrad
- Multi-threading related optimizations
-
vvis
- Multi-threading related optimizations
Changed files in this update