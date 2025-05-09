 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
9 May 2025 Build 18407530 Edited 9 May 2025 – 19:09:22 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
New Art
  • Pesticide now has art.
  • A History of Inland, Baby Phoenix now have art.
  • Tub-3 Mech (now golems fight now has art.
Audio
  • Intro Jingle is now considered music.
Card Balance Changes
  • String Theory cost reduced [2 -> 1], now reads "Draw a card. Repeat until you have at least 6 cards in hand."
  • Chaotic Caster no longer activates if it has less than 1 Health.
  • Hail cost reduced [4 -> 3].
  • Quartermaster cost reduced [4 -> 3], now reads "When you play a battle spell, reduce each friendly minion's Activated Ability cost by (2) until next activation."
  • Astral Scribe loses "Up to 10 times each round."
  • Lifedrinker Health increased [2 -> 3].
  • Deeproot Dryad Activated Ability cost reduced [2 -> 1].
  • Adrenaline now reads "Give a minion +1/+1. Discard a card to return this from exhaust to your hand. Exhaust this for a round."
  • Burst cost reduced [3 -> 2].
  • Fleshy Toadstool renamed to Mushroom Tea, now activates whenever an On Death effect is triggered.
  • Call can now generate Rare and Legendary minions, but only once per round.
  • All keys have been renamed. Black Key redesigned to "One random Star Card in each encounter reward costs (1) more until played.
Encounter Balance Changes
  • Golem fists Health reduced [8 -> 3] and gain Shield.
  • Giant Golem Health reduced [15 -> 12].
  • Fury Punch changed to add Stunned to your hand and only give them if the fists survive their attacks.
  • Infestation cost reduced [5 -> 2].
Bug Fixes
  • Fixed a crash caused by an Overseer or Overseer's Whip attempting to make a minion that's already dead attack.
  • Fixed destroying Black Light causing secret star cards to stop appearing even if you have another Black Light in your relic bar.
  • Fixed saving/continuing with Asteroid causing battle spells to have negative spell power.

Changed files in this update

Depot 3675821
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link