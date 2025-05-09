New Art
- Pesticide now has art.
- A History of Inland, Baby Phoenix now have art.
- Tub-3 Mech (now golems fight now has art.
Audio
- Intro Jingle is now considered music.
Card Balance Changes
- String Theory cost reduced [2 -> 1], now reads "Draw a card. Repeat until you have at least 6 cards in hand."
- Chaotic Caster no longer activates if it has less than 1 Health.
- Hail cost reduced [4 -> 3].
- Quartermaster cost reduced [4 -> 3], now reads "When you play a battle spell, reduce each friendly minion's Activated Ability cost by (2) until next activation."
- Astral Scribe loses "Up to 10 times each round."
- Lifedrinker Health increased [2 -> 3].
- Deeproot Dryad Activated Ability cost reduced [2 -> 1].
- Adrenaline now reads "Give a minion +1/+1. Discard a card to return this from exhaust to your hand. Exhaust this for a round."
- Burst cost reduced [3 -> 2].
- Fleshy Toadstool renamed to Mushroom Tea, now activates whenever an On Death effect is triggered.
- Call can now generate Rare and Legendary minions, but only once per round.
- All keys have been renamed. Black Key redesigned to "One random Star Card in each encounter reward costs (1) more until played.
Encounter Balance Changes
- Golem fists Health reduced [8 -> 3] and gain Shield.
- Giant Golem Health reduced [15 -> 12].
- Fury Punch changed to add Stunned to your hand and only give them if the fists survive their attacks.
- Infestation cost reduced [5 -> 2].
Bug Fixes
- Fixed a crash caused by an Overseer or Overseer's Whip attempting to make a minion that's already dead attack.
- Fixed destroying Black Light causing secret star cards to stop appearing even if you have another Black Light in your relic bar.
- Fixed saving/continuing with Asteroid causing battle spells to have negative spell power.
