Hello Ketz: Galactic Overlords players,

Throughout the demo phase, we carefully evaluated all your feedback, and with your help, we’ve shaped the game through numerous updates. Now, we’re thrilled to officially begin the Early Access journey! It’s a great joy for us to continue this adventure together with you.

During Early Access, our goal is to improve Ketz: Galactic Overlords even further with your contributions and transform it into a truly unique experience.

Early Access Launch Trailer



What Awaits You in Early Access?

Early Access marks the beginning of a grand journey for us—and we aim to shape it hand in hand with the players. Here's what you can expect at this stage of the game:

5 Main Heroes

9 Galactic Leaders and Their Unique Abilities

Over 500 Pieces of Equipment

More than 100 Gemstones

With this content, you’ll join the war of the galactic leaders and craft your own unique playstyle.

But keep in mind, during Early Access:

You may encounter occasional bugs, balance issues, and optimization problems. All reported issues and suggestions will be addressed through regular updates to improve the gameplay experience.

Our roadmap will be shaped by player feedback and will be shared soon.

Feedback & Bug Reporting

Every piece of feedback from you is incredibly valuable to the continued development of the game.

Whether it’s a bug you encountered, your gameplay impressions, or new ideas you’d like to see added—your input directly shapes the future of Ketz: Galactic Overlords.

You can share your feedback with us through the Steam Community Hub, Reddit, or our Discord server.

The time has come—meet the galactic leaders and shape the fate of the universe.

🎮 Ketz: Galactic Overlords is now available with a 10% launch discount during Early Access!