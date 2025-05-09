-Fixed an issue with two puzzles in Tamanhakaru which were not configured
-Fixed an issue in Roraima Cave 2 where a puzzle could not be completed
-Fixed an issue with the emissive texture of the Munuane Shooter Drones
Update notes for May 9th, 2025
