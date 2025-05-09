Hello, dear Pixelians! 🙌

We’ve been hard at work behind the scenes, getting rid of all the bugs and fine-tuning your gameplay experience based on the incredible feedback we’ve received from you.

We've packed this patch with major bug fixes and thoughtful gameplay tweaks to make your time in Pixelia more enjoyable and polished.

Thank you again for helping us shape the world of Pixelia together!

Here is the pinned post in Bug Reports:

To Pixelia | Main Thread for Known Bugs

🐛 Bug Fixes

Fixed a freeze during dialogue when completing the Food Delivery quest.

Resolved an issue preventing rehiring for a position after firing an employee or not hiring.

Company Budget now updates correctly in the Business window without needing to interact with the Accountant.

Fixed an issue about Job Progression resetting to Level 4 and being stuck at that level.

Corrected the task for "Eating 3 Pastries" not registering progress.

College credits are now properly deducted after completing classes.

Fixed an issue where energy would decrease then increase again when relaxing in the bath.

Items left in the oven will no longer disappear after leaving and re-entering your home.

Fixed a infinite loading screen freeze caused by leaving Coffee or Toast Machines with items inside. It happens when you leave your home and try to enter again. (Note: This fix especially ensures that it will not happen again. However, although you may be able to get inside your home without an issue, you may have lost some of your furnitures due to this unfortunate bug.)

Fixed an issue about Bakery Job not working properly on your second shift.

Asking someone on a date now properly completes the related task quest.

The "Give a Gift to Someone" task for the Romantic trait now registers as completed.

Eating while sitting should no longer consume double the amount of food.

Fixed issue where the Guild of Artists would not call the player. If you missed this quest for some reason, you will get a call when you load the game.

Political party deposits no longer reduce the player's money in their wallet directly.

Political party information page now displays correct details.

Money going below zero will now reset to zero when loading the game, avoiding negative balances.

"Reach Level 10 at any job" goal for the Business Guru dream should be completed once you reach Level 10.

Cars are now able to exit certain scenes they were previously stuck in.

🛠 Gameplay Tweaks

Painting minigame duration increased from 90 to 180 seconds.

Basketball match periods reduced from 180 to 90 seconds; possession timer reduced from 20 to 16 seconds.

Hotel Janitor Job timer increased from 100 to 150 seconds.

Guitar minigame note drop speed reduced by 45%.

Piano minigame note drop speed reduced by 15%.

Butcher job minigame slowed down by around 50% for better pacing—more tweaks may follow for improved fun.

Final Notes

We're incredibly grateful for all your continued support, bug reports, and suggestions. Your feedback is what helps us improve To Pixelia every day.

We are committed to making the game better with each update, and we’re excited to keep growing Pixelian world together with you.

We’ll keep the updates coming steadily until the game is completely bug-free. At the same time, we’re hard at work optimizing things to minimize crashes.

Thanks again for being part of this journey—there’s plenty more exciting content ahead! 💖

– Kaan