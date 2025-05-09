We’ve just deployed a hotfix to address two critical issues introduced in the latest update:
🛠 Fixes
-
Fixed a bug preventing players from creating a new character.
The Cyborg no longer gets stuck during the synchronization process.
-
Resolved a vendor pricing bug.
Items in some shops were showing a price of 0, which has now been corrected. Vendors should now display accurate prices consistent with the in-game economy.
Thank you all for your quick reports and your patience while we resolved these issues.
As always, we’re monitoring your feedback closely!
Changed files in this update