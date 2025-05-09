 Skip to content

9 May 2025 Build 18407334 Edited 9 May 2025 – 19:09:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

We’ve just deployed a hotfix to address two critical issues introduced in the latest update:

🛠 Fixes

  • Fixed a bug preventing players from creating a new character.
    The Cyborg no longer gets stuck during the synchronization process.

  • Resolved a vendor pricing bug.
    Items in some shops were showing a price of 0, which has now been corrected. Vendors should now display accurate prices consistent with the in-game economy.

Thank you all for your quick reports and your patience while we resolved these issues.

As always, we’re monitoring your feedback closely!

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 1648191
  Loading history…
