We’ve just deployed a hotfix to address two critical issues introduced in the latest update:

🛠 Fixes

Fixed a bug preventing players from creating a new character.

The Cyborg no longer gets stuck during the synchronization process.

Resolved a vendor pricing bug.

Items in some shops were showing a price of 0, which has now been corrected. Vendors should now display accurate prices consistent with the in-game economy.

Thank you all for your quick reports and your patience while we resolved these issues.

As always, we’re monitoring your feedback closely!