 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
9 May 2025 Build 18407280 Edited 9 May 2025 – 19:09:15 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

-Visual improvements in Chapter 3, Chapter 4, Chapter 6
-Improved fog and perfomance improvements in The Flooded Storage
-Bug fixes in The Chell Parable

Changed files in this update

Depot 3043221
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link