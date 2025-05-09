Added ability for the player to pickup animals. This can be done in the conversation dialog with the animal. The animal must like you enough (have a good enough attitude), or it won't let you pick it up.

Added a new NPC to the Merchant's Guild. The new NPC sells domesticated animals. Currently, the NPC only sells goats, but this will be expanded.

If you purchase an animal, you must be careful where you set it down because until you foster a better attitude with the animal, it won't let you pick it back up.