HEY

how are you

WE CHANGED THINGS

don’t worry. Only for the good. When we change things for the bad, we’ll make sure to let you know beforehand.

Our normal patch cycle is usually 6 weeks for regular new features and larger scale additions. With weekly to bi-weekly balance adjustments. During these first few weeks of Early Access, we are more focused on bugs, and stability issues, so patches might not be at the normal cadence. It’s important to remember that if you don’t see your feedback reflected in the patch notes, it doesn't mean it was passed over. Most things take time to build and iterate on. Just know we are reading all of your feedback and cooking up the bestest boat game ever.

When you see [X - Y] X stands for the value something starts at and Y stands for the max value. For abilities, X is level 1 of the ability, and Y is either ability level 20 (ship level 50) or ability level 10 for the 3rd ability slot (ship level 50). For non-abilities, X is usually the start of the game, and Y is a specific time.

This patch we are looking to make weapons feel more impactful, speed up the early game a tad, balance some ships, make loom coils more powerful, center extractors more valuable, and make sure games don’t drag on.

Oh and we have our first Hammerhead! As of time of writing, our great monarch, King Knave I, has reached the prestigious rank of Hammerhead! All Hail King Knave!

General Changes

Addressed an issue where players that failed a quality of service check, would get defaulted to an incorrect region, leading servers to spin up for players who should have been filtered out of that region. We currently support US east, US west, Europe, and Asia (Hong Kong). If you live far away from those regions you might still have poor connection to our servers. Please if you are experiencing issues on gameplay, either with ships stuttering, input delay, pop into our discord and make a support ticket. It helps us narrow down why these issues are persist.

Early Leaver event reduced from 5 minutes to 2 minutes. If a player leaves before the 2 minutes mark of a match and becomes a leaver, the game score will not count, and no one will lose or gain MMR. Note: a player is not marked as a leaver unless they forcible abandon the game, or they don't reconnect to the server within the allocated time frame (currently 4 minutes).

Time being disconnected to be marked as a leaver from 3 minutes to 4 minutes. 3 minutes was slightly too short of enough time for someone to reconnect to a match when they were actively trying to get back into a game.

Leaver penalties have increased. Time banned and escalating events all increased to punish leavers more harshly. If you think you have been ban from matchmaking, and believe it was caused by a bug, make a ticket in the Discord under feedback → support-request.

Ping limit reduced from 20 per minute to 10 per minute. Some people have been spamming. We plan to overhaul how this works in the future so its less abusable while also allowing people to ping more often to communicate.

Changed health bar color when taking damage from dark red to yellow. so that it’s clearer to see when damage is being applied to enemies and self.

Economy

Center Extractors are more valuable.

Extractors now give Occo every 2 seconds instead of every 5, making income ticks more visible on the payout bar. Base gold amount has been changed from a scaling 360-396 over 20 minutes to a flat 390.

Adjusted the bonus curve for multiple extractors to create a more significant difference between owning 3 versus 4 extractors.

Payout Threshold reduced (so they happen more often)

OLD: 1500, 1750, 2000, 2250, 2500, 2750, 3000, 3250, 3500, 4000

NEW: 1400, 1600, 1800, 2000, 2200, 2400, 2600, 2800, 3000, 3200

note: a payout triggers when your empire gains enough Occo. More payouts means faster distribution of Occo (and power) and more Siege Minions.

**Objectives that give your Empire Occo:

controlling extractors

killing enemy players

destroying enemy structures

(new) killing and completing harvesters

Minions

Minion health has the highest relationship to game length. Higher the minion health, the lower the game length for two reasons:

Damage share and vision are critical to push into defensive positions

Backdoor protection requires minions to be nearby

Having lower health minions feels really good for power scaling, but leads to stalemates, so we’ll continually work on ways to have minions aid it ending matches while not making weapons or abilities not feel impactful.

Minion base health and scaling changed Large: Base health from 810 to 790, growth from 35% every 4minutes to 33% Medium: Base health from 410 to 380, growth from 35% every 4 minutes to 33% Small: Base health from 210 to 220, growth from 3% every 4 minutes to 33%

Weapon Ballistic damage increased from 20% to 30% (meaning minions take 30% more damage from weapons that are ballistic type damage (all weapon damage expect in triggered mode)

Area damage reduced from 50% reduction to 60% (damage taken by minions from damage sources that deal damage in an area is reduced by 60%)

Pierce damage reduced from 25% reduction to 30% (damage taken by minions from damage sources that deal damage in a line is reduced by 30%)

Structure damage reduced from 35% to 50% (minions take 50% less damage from structures)

Siege minions health rescaled from [800-20000] after 40 minutes to [1000-15000]

Siege minion incoming damage rescaled Incoming Weapon Ballistic damage from 40% to 50% (take increase damage from weapons) Incoming Pierce damage from 10% to 20% Incoming damage from other minions reduced from 50% to 60% (take less damage from minions) Incoming damage from Structure reduced from 40% to 50%

Siege minion base damage increased from 200 to 220 base

Harvester

Now takes normal damage from all sources (no reduction or increase) treated like a player

Harvester max health rescaled from [2000-11000] after 40 minutes to [2500-11250] after 40 minutes

Damage reduced from 80 base to 60

Harvester when completed (return to base with salt) now provides [100-200] Occo to the Empire (increasing Payout Meter)

Harvester bounty (when killed) now provides the Empire 100 Occo (on top of the bounty to player)

Ship Upgrade Changes

Reinforcement

Bonus max health from 3% per upgrade to 2% (this bonus health is based on your base health which is your starting max health and the amount of life you get per level)

Small Class Ships

Zephyr (Tier 1)

Ability 1 - Purging Squall cooldown from 10 to 8 speed boost and slow changed from [10-30] knots up to [30-90] to [15-40] knots to bonus 20% per additional hit.



Paradox (Tier 4)

Ability 1 - Inversion Ritual cooldown from 22 to 18

Ability 3 - Doppel cooldown from 55 to 49



Medium Class Ships

Stingray (Tier 1)

Ability 1 - Redline cooldown from 20 to 23 seconds

Ability 2 - Force Blade bonus shield gain from 22% of max health to 17% cooldown from 12 to 10 seconds

Ability 3 - Proximity Field damage reduction for damage vs shield reduced from [20-40%] to [10-20%] Shield gain per second reduced from [40-600] to [40-400] Augment Protector: bonus shield damage reduction from 50% to 40% Augment Protector: Increase shield gained from 30% to 40%



Aurora (Tier 2)

Ability 1 - Glacial Wall duration of wall reduced from [4-6] to [3-5]

Ability 2 - Ice Shards damage re-scaled from [30-300] to [20-400] per projectile



Revenant (Tier 2)

Ability 1 - Transfusion life drain reduced from [60-600] per second to [40-500] cooldown reduced from 23 to 20

Ability 2 - Blood Bombardment Augment Warden: stolen cooldown from 2% per hit to 3%, max stolen from 40% after 20 hit to 30% after 10 hits.

Ability 3 - Heart of Darkness duration reduced from [3.5-5] to [3.4-4.5]



Nautilus (Tier 3)

Ability 3 - Typhoon reduce pull strength by about ~10% damage re-scaled from [100-600] per second to [70-700]



Volt (Tier 4)

Ability 1 - Arc Lighting damage reduction per enemy Pierce from 10% to 16%

Ability 2 - Soliton Storm Augment Protector: pull strength reduced by ~30%

Ability 3 - Induction Lance damage re-scaled from [100-2500] to [70-3000] cooldown from 25 to [30-23] damage reduction per enemy Pierce from 10% to 16%



Large Class Ships

Oasis (Tier 2)

Ability 3 - Retrofit Repair healing reduced from [150-4000] to [130-3000] bonus healing based on targets max health from 5% to 7% Augment Striker: heal to damage increased from 70% to 110%



Seabloom (Tier 3)

Ability 1 - Green Lotus increase incoming healing scale reduced from [1-2%] x5 (5-10%) to [2-3%] x2 (4-6%) bonus health regeneration reduced from [10-100] x2 after 9 application to [10-70] x2 after 9 application Augment Dominator: cooldown reduction from 20% to 15%

Ability 2 - Sacred Lotus spore damage overtime increased from [20-120] x4 after 10 application [80-480] to [40-300] x2 after 10 application Augment Dominator: cooldown reduction from 23% to 17%

Ability 3 - Black Lotus cooldown from [55-35] to flat 50



Crucible (Tier 3)

Ability 1 - Afterburner damage per second reduced from [20-400] to [14-300]

Ability 2 - Broadsides slow amount reduced from [25-70] knots to [23-50]

Ability 3 - Eruption impact damage reduced from [200-4000] to [150-3300] Bonus damage based on targets current health increased from [8-12%] per second to [12-16%] Augment Dominator: from 30% increase damage to 25%



Weapons

General Changes

Weapons Special is no longer reduced by Loom Coils that reduce weapon damage.

Close Range (red weapons)

Death bomb damage reduction to minions changed from 50% to 30% reduction (for the trigger aoe hit). Bonus damage while at low health increased from [8%-100%] to [19%-130%]

Kinetic Dampener damage reduction to minions changed from 50% to 30% reduction

Reinforcers: shot between special reduced from 3 to 2

Medium Range (purple weapons)

Night Bringer: blind amount increased from [16-86] to [27-112] vision radius reduction

Repair Inhibitor: Can Corrupt enemies past 90% to 99%. (past the cap for abilities) Corruption increased from [12%-96%] to [24%-125%] Note: corruption is cap at 99% reduction for enemies. values over 99% will only affect bonus effects that increase healing scale (like the seabloom) counter acting them.

Scorpion: damage over time reduced from [21-155] to [18-106], duration re-scaled from [3-5.2] seconds to [3-4.2] seconds

Breach Hornet: damage per 10 units moved from [30-191] to [33-127]

Longer Range (blue weapons)

Frag Mortar damage reduction to minions changed from 50% to 30% reduction (for the trigger aoe hit)

Orban Kings damage reduction to minions changed from 50% to 30% reduction (for the triggered state)

Trench Maker: increase pull strength scaling by 10% and base pull strength by 15%

Helix Flares: shot between special reduced from 3 to 2

Loom Coils

Loom Coils Changes

Grey Coils

Max Health Upgrade from 100 to 150 per upgrade

Repair Heal upgrade from 150 to 200 per upgrade

Weapon Special Upgrade from 5% to 8% per upgrade

Weapon Damage Upgrade from 2% to 3% per upgrade

Green Coil

Critical Multiplier Upgrade from 6% to 9% per upgrade

Blue Coils

Increase Area of effect for ability from 4% to 5% per upgrade

Ability range (cast range and projectile distance) from 5% to 8% per upgrade

Ability Projectile speed from 5% to 6%

Orange Coil

The Specialist: now increases weapon special by 48%

Captain Changes

Gioso: Blue Loom Coil changed from repair gives health regeneration to increase area of effect for all abilities

Proteus: Orange Loom Coil “Specialist” now has increase weapon special by 48%

Audio

We've improved the audio to highlight player impact and improve competitive play, while also adjusting music balance for better immersion.

Player Audio Focus: Your weapons, abilities, and impacts are now more prominent, while enemy abilities are slightly boosted for clearer combat awareness.

Damage Taken SFX: New sound effect when taking damage (1s cooldown), ensuring you never miss incoming hits even while moving your camera.

Improved Sound Positioning: Enhanced directional audio for better tracking of enemy shots and impacts.

Horizon’s E Ability: Now a global sound, audible across the map.

Music Volume: Increased for immersion, but dynamically lowers during combat for clarity.

VO Adjustments: Fixed multiple bugs and softened VO volume for better blending into the soundscape.

Map Changes

Removed most of the overhangs in the center of the map that could obscure entities at certain camera angles.

Change the center of the map slightly to allow more paths for the harvesters and players to navigate

BUG Fixes