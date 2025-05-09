players should cleanup better now and rooms should be able to support more then 1 other person now?
gona keep testing and fixing as much as i can, please reach out if your having problems, netcode is hard to debug.
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
players should cleanup better now and rooms should be able to support more then 1 other person now?
gona keep testing and fixing as much as i can, please reach out if your having problems, netcode is hard to debug.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update