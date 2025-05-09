 Skip to content

9 May 2025 Build 18407255 Edited 9 May 2025 – 18:52:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

players should cleanup better now and rooms should be able to support more then 1 other person now?

gona keep testing and fixing as much as i can, please reach out if your having problems, netcode is hard to debug.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2331891
  • Loading history…
