9 May 2025 Build 18407240 Edited 9 May 2025 – 19:09:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

New:

  • Support for packs larger than 2 GB (no maximum size limit)
  • You can now switch the AI host during a game if something goes wrong
  • When uploading a pack to Steam, users who haven’t accepted the Steam Workshop Agreement will see a panel prompting them to accept it
  • Identical files can be reused in different questions (including files with the same names)
  • The pack list and settings now have backups; if something goes wrong, the current version is automatically restored from a backup
  • In the editor you can load a file directly from the Internet without saving it to your PC

Fixes:

  • Improved drag-and-drop for questions, topics, and rounds in the editor
  • “Screen Mode” in settings didn’t change until the resolution was altered—now fixed
  • On first launch, the chosen language is saved correctly
  • Setting a resolution and pressing Cancel now properly reverts the change
  • Description panel in the editor now shows and hides correctly
  • Pack description now displays correctly when uploading to Steam
  • Generated questions no longer always start at 10
  • Player panel is now sorted correctly
  • Tutorial description corrected

