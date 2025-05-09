New:
- Support for packs larger than 2 GB (no maximum size limit)
- You can now switch the AI host during a game if something goes wrong
- When uploading a pack to Steam, users who haven’t accepted the Steam Workshop Agreement will see a panel prompting them to accept it
- Identical files can be reused in different questions (including files with the same names)
- The pack list and settings now have backups; if something goes wrong, the current version is automatically restored from a backup
- In the editor you can load a file directly from the Internet without saving it to your PC
Fixes:
- Improved drag-and-drop for questions, topics, and rounds in the editor
- “Screen Mode” in settings didn’t change until the resolution was altered—now fixed
- On first launch, the chosen language is saved correctly
- Setting a resolution and pressing Cancel now properly reverts the change
- Description panel in the editor now shows and hides correctly
- Pack description now displays correctly when uploading to Steam
- Generated questions no longer always start at 10
- Player panel is now sorted correctly
- Tutorial description corrected
