v 0.2.5
– Improvements –
- Difficulty Adjustments
The number of enemies that can exist in a single room in The Nameless Cave (Stage 1) has been reduced by approximately 25%.
Rats now have a longer wind-up time before attacking.
Rats now have increased delay after attacking.
Rats now have a longer cooldown between attacks.
Rats' movement speed has been reduced by 10%.
These changes were made carefully. Due to enemy patterns and player hit-stun, even the “Easy” difficulty could feel unforgiving.
We expect these changes will make the first stage feel more in line with the intended difficulty.
-
Scroll speed adjustments
Fixed areas where the scroll speed was excessively fast.
-
Improved throwable weapon descriptions
When selecting a throwable weapon, detailed item information now appears on the right side of the UI.
– Bug Fixes –
Fixed an issue where special weapon descriptions were incorrectly displayed.
Fixed a bug that prevented players from immediately assigning the first selected proficiency skill.
Changed files in this update