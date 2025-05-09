 Skip to content

9 May 2025 Build 18407199
v 0.2.5

– Improvements –

  • Difficulty Adjustments
    The number of enemies that can exist in a single room in The Nameless Cave (Stage 1) has been reduced by approximately 25%.
    Rats now have a longer wind-up time before attacking.
    Rats now have increased delay after attacking.
    Rats now have a longer cooldown between attacks.
    Rats' movement speed has been reduced by 10%.

These changes were made carefully. Due to enemy patterns and player hit-stun, even the “Easy” difficulty could feel unforgiving.
We expect these changes will make the first stage feel more in line with the intended difficulty.

  • Scroll speed adjustments
    Fixed areas where the scroll speed was excessively fast.

  • Improved throwable weapon descriptions
    When selecting a throwable weapon, detailed item information now appears on the right side of the UI.

– Bug Fixes –
Fixed an issue where special weapon descriptions were incorrectly displayed.
Fixed a bug that prevented players from immediately assigning the first selected proficiency skill.

