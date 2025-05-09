v 0.2.5

– Improvements –

Difficulty Adjustments

The number of enemies that can exist in a single room in The Nameless Cave (Stage 1) has been reduced by approximately 25%.

Rats now have a longer wind-up time before attacking.

Rats now have increased delay after attacking.

Rats now have a longer cooldown between attacks.

Rats' movement speed has been reduced by 10%.

These changes were made carefully. Due to enemy patterns and player hit-stun, even the “Easy” difficulty could feel unforgiving.

We expect these changes will make the first stage feel more in line with the intended difficulty.

Scroll speed adjustments

Fixed areas where the scroll speed was excessively fast.

Improved throwable weapon descriptions

When selecting a throwable weapon, detailed item information now appears on the right side of the UI.

– Bug Fixes –

Fixed an issue where special weapon descriptions were incorrectly displayed.

Fixed a bug that prevented players from immediately assigning the first selected proficiency skill.