Hey, everybody. Long time no see, time for a new patch. This time it's the patch you've been asking for and a little bit more.

We have completely reworked the options menu. Now the settings management became much more convenient, fixed a lot of problems with the display of current settings. And the most important thing - key bindings.

Now you can customize the control for yourself.

The next updates will be about gameplay improvement, but for now below is the list of what has changed:

FIXED

✅ Fixed that the current progress of the scattered parcels quest was not displayed after death.

✅ Fixed some upgrades not being applied to the player when loading the game

✅ Fixed that after deleting game saves, shelving units could display items from an old save.

✅ Fixed that fast delivery no longer gave more money for shipping as planned.

✅ Fixed that when playing with friends, the host could overwrite the saves of players who joined it.

✅ Fixed that multiple plantains could appear in the same location.

✅ Fixed that in some cases a delivery vehicle could be invisible when crashing.

✅ Fixed that package icons could be copied multiple times when assembling a parcel.

✅ Fixed that fast delivery could be picked up before it landed.

✅ Fixed that fast delivery could get stuck on other objects when landing.

ADDED

Completely reworked options menu, improved menu navigation and settings management.

Added key bindings section to the options menu.

Added display of scanned parcel in visor when visor upgrade is available

Increased time to search for parcels after a delivery vehicle crash.

KNOWN ISSSUES