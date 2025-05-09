 Skip to content

9 May 2025 Build 18407083 Edited 9 May 2025 – 19:09:02 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Dear Adventurers!

the game in mearing a faster development cycle to introduce more levels and other Dragons.

Currently my development style is sadly "early access" style, where the game is still far from completed.

If you want to support me, test the game and provide feedback on the discussion forums!
Thank you!

What is added in this update:

  • widescreen resolution support for Ui scaling (also older 640 x 480 / 1024 x 768 resolutions)
  • added tutorial XR instructions in case you play the game in VR
  • spatial sounds ex. dragon footsteps

Upcoming:

  • more levels and general game content: traps, enemies

