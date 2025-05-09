 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
9 May 2025 Build 18407040 Edited 9 May 2025 – 18:19:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hey Chefs,

Just here with a small and quick fix for the gourmet requirements where Monsieur Anton requires Pizza to be invited.

Have fun!

Changed files in this update

Depot 1001271
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link