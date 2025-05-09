Pioneers,
After passing its review, Surviving Mars: Pioneer is officially available on Steam!
Thanks for your patience as we waited for clearance to land.
As always, Pioneers are encouraged to join our Discord to give their feedback and help us improve the title during Early Access.
Yesterday we made numerous updates to make your first steps on Mars a smoother one.
PATCH NOTES - Build 1009 May 9th, 2025
Major Features
-
Shadows turned on.
-
Controls have been adjusted
PATCH NOTES - Build 1009 May 8th, 2025
Major Features
Added auto-save functionality
Added company logos to game loader with animations
Swapped "B" button to thumbstick on Steam
Fixed save functionality in dynamic areas to prevent crashes
UI Improvements
Fixed splash screen progress indicator
Added percentage display on planter box
Updated main menu and various interface screens
Updated cockpit screens with new designs
Improved scanning minigame functionality
Added dark blue gradient bar for better item cost text visibility
Added spacing between requirements on contract details UI
Audio Enhancements
Added splash screen audio
Added recycler audio effects
Polished audio for launch platform
Gameplay Balance & Content
Updated strain grow times for better progression
Balanced jetpack parameters:
Recharge fuel delay
Fuel rate
Start fuel
Zero fuel delay
Updated recipe requirements for:
Solar Panel
Magnesium Alloy
Made static image display disks non-researchable
Area Improvements
Updated encounter areas with better descriptions and content
Renamed multiple areas with more thematic names:
Nipan → Hope Canyon
Tulon → Trident Valley
Hesmo → Widowspan
Roswell → Roswell Cross
Kalado → Redwind Pass
Etara → Mount Erebus
Galvos → Mount Nyx
Voranes → Junkyard
World Building
Added detailed descriptions for areas and resources
Updated contract descriptions for crafting components
Wrote detailed claim descriptions for various objectives
Enhanced journal entries to match updated objectives
Bug Fixes
Fixed potential crash in main menu news
Fixed threading issue
Fixed entity cube light level
Added delay to door interactions
Fixed floating bed in start sequence
Fixed floating control panel in menu
Additional patch notes can be accessed on our Wiki.