Pioneers,

After passing its review, Surviving Mars: Pioneer is officially available on Steam!

Thanks for your patience as we waited for clearance to land.

As always, Pioneers are encouraged to join our Discord to give their feedback and help us improve the title during Early Access.

Yesterday we made numerous updates to make your first steps on Mars a smoother one.

PATCH NOTES - Build 1009 May 9th, 2025

Major Features

Shadows turned on.

Controls have been adjusted

PATCH NOTES - Build 1009 May 8th, 2025

Major Features

Added auto-save functionality

Added company logos to game loader with animations

Swapped "B" button to thumbstick on Steam

Fixed save functionality in dynamic areas to prevent crashes

UI Improvements

Fixed splash screen progress indicator

Added percentage display on planter box

Updated main menu and various interface screens

Updated cockpit screens with new designs

Improved scanning minigame functionality

Added dark blue gradient bar for better item cost text visibility

Added spacing between requirements on contract details UI

Audio Enhancements

Added splash screen audio

Added recycler audio effects

Polished audio for launch platform

Gameplay Balance & Content

Updated strain grow times for better progression

Balanced jetpack parameters:

Recharge fuel delay

Fuel rate

Start fuel

Zero fuel delay

Updated recipe requirements for:

Solar Panel

Magnesium Alloy

Made static image display disks non-researchable

Area Improvements

Updated encounter areas with better descriptions and content

Renamed multiple areas with more thematic names:

Nipan → Hope Canyon

Tulon → Trident Valley

Hesmo → Widowspan

Roswell → Roswell Cross

Kalado → Redwind Pass

Etara → Mount Erebus

Galvos → Mount Nyx

Voranes → Junkyard

World Building

Added detailed descriptions for areas and resources

Updated contract descriptions for crafting components

Wrote detailed claim descriptions for various objectives

Enhanced journal entries to match updated objectives

Bug Fixes

Fixed potential crash in main menu news

Fixed threading issue

Fixed entity cube light level

Added delay to door interactions

Fixed floating bed in start sequence

Fixed floating control panel in menu

Additional patch notes can be accessed on our Wiki.