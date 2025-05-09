 Skip to content

9 May 2025
Update notes via Steam Community

This is a quick fix for a quest that I broke in the last update, and two recent changes from Navigating The Labyrinth are coming along for the ride.

  • Warriors now gain an extra attack every five levels instead of six. Thanks to JCServant for this suggestion (and others)

  • If a character has more than one status effect, hovering over their portrait on the character sheet will show all of them.

  • The last update broke getting the Ratkin Letter of Passage from the Nomad Chieftain after finishing the plateau tunnels. This has been fixed.

