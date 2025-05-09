 Skip to content

9 May 2025 Build 18406857 Edited 9 May 2025 – 20:09:04 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Changes

  • Reverted a change that caused erroneous skill point loss notification spam. As a result, we’re still working on a fix for the skill panel blinking indicator that is meant to fire when an item with +X to skill is unequipped

