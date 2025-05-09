 Skip to content

9 May 2025 Build 18406791
Update notes via Steam Community

Greetings,

the latest patch for Darfall is ready and released.

1.0.2 Patch Notes

Improvements
  • Added contact field to the feedback UI to provide more information
Balance
  • Garnet's forge cannon now cost 20 woods to repair instead 0
Fixes

  • Fixed an issue where player-controlled units wouldn't deal damage when switching targets very quickly

  • Fixed missing portrait icon for unit Vivienne

  • Fixed an issue where #ERROR! text appeared when using the Book of Knowledge

  • Fixed a potential issue where human unit selection UI was not displayed

  • Fixed game window can be manually resized by dragging corners

  • Fixed mouse moving out of the game window, breaking camera edge panning

If you encounter any issues or want to share a suggestion, feel free to do so in our discord suggestions forum, or bug-reports forum respectively.

Farewell,
SquareNite team from beyond the darkness of Darfall Wastes

