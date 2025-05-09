Greetings,

the latest patch for Darfall is ready and released.

1.0.2 Patch Notes

Improvements

Added contact field to the feedback UI to provide more information

Balance

Garnet's forge cannon now cost 20 woods to repair instead 0

Fixes

Fixed an issue where player-controlled units wouldn't deal damage when switching targets very quickly

Fixed missing portrait icon for unit Vivienne

Fixed an issue where #ERROR! text appeared when using the Book of Knowledge

Fixed a potential issue where human unit selection UI was not displayed

Fixed game window can be manually resized by dragging corners

Fixed mouse moving out of the game window, breaking camera edge panning

If you encounter any issues or want to share a suggestion, feel free to do so in our discord suggestions forum, or bug-reports forum respectively.

Farewell,

SquareNite team from beyond the darkness of Darfall Wastes