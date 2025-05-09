Greetings,
the latest patch for Darfall is ready and released.
1.0.2 Patch Notes
Improvements
- Added contact field to the feedback UI to provide more information
Balance
- Garnet's forge cannon now cost 20 woods to repair instead 0
Fixes
-
Fixed an issue where player-controlled units wouldn't deal damage when switching targets very quickly
-
Fixed missing portrait icon for unit Vivienne
-
Fixed an issue where #ERROR! text appeared when using the Book of Knowledge
-
Fixed a potential issue where human unit selection UI was not displayed
-
Fixed game window can be manually resized by dragging corners
-
Fixed mouse moving out of the game window, breaking camera edge panning
If you encounter any issues or want to share a suggestion, feel free to do so in our discord suggestions forum, or bug-reports forum respectively.
Farewell,
SquareNite team from beyond the darkness of Darfall Wastes
Changed files in this update