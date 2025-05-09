 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
9 May 2025 Build 18406765 Edited 9 May 2025 – 17:52:20 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Controller support is installed & functional! Achievements too!

Control remapping & sprite updates next :V

Other additions & changes:

  • the game should now auto-detect which device has recently sent an input and swap to it

  • while using a controller, items are detected exclusively via proximity & ignore cursor position entirely

  • the player should face an input direction while moving even if not aiming

  • fixed some cameo dialogue typos

  • moved audio & light colliders to the player to prevent "missed" detections

  • properly locked out secondary functions when speaking with / trying to speak with NPCs

  • properly locked out secondary functions when in cutscenes

  • added a missing cameo

  • moved the 7th pinup from Sunday to another location

  • added in an exit timer as a way for players to confirm they're done w/ a level before being forced to exit

  • fixed hint PC not cycling through all dialogue properly

  • fixed a dialogue offset on the hint PC

  • fixed hint PC using incorrect dialogue for some days

  • removed a debug visual from Mari's dialogue handler

  • added the same "interact charge bar" mechanic to ALL interactable items. this will help buffer interactions when using a controller

  • added "press X to interact" text to a few items that were missing it

  • reduced interact range slightly to cause fewer weird overlaps

  • tweaked the "ruins" level to be a bit less of a straight shot from start to finish

  • removed the gate from the "ruins" level

  • +1 cameo sprite

  • started initializing achievements; I might rush these for the weekend, we'll see

  • fixed a crash w/ new keycard examine script

  • replaced 1 pinup

  • added 7th pinup that unlocks if you find all 6 previous pinups

  • removed some missed debug text

  • double checked "new game" resets when starting a new run; old stats should no longer carry over

  • added a second check to make sure cops deaths aren't being double-dipped

Changed files in this update

Depot 3638181
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link