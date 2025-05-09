Controller support is installed & functional! Achievements too!

Control remapping & sprite updates next :V

Other additions & changes:

the game should now auto-detect which device has recently sent an input and swap to it

while using a controller, items are detected exclusively via proximity & ignore cursor position entirely

the player should face an input direction while moving even if not aiming

fixed some cameo dialogue typos

moved audio & light colliders to the player to prevent "missed" detections

properly locked out secondary functions when speaking with / trying to speak with NPCs

properly locked out secondary functions when in cutscenes

added a missing cameo

moved the 7th pinup from Sunday to another location

added in an exit timer as a way for players to confirm they're done w/ a level before being forced to exit

fixed hint PC not cycling through all dialogue properly

fixed a dialogue offset on the hint PC

fixed hint PC using incorrect dialogue for some days

removed a debug visual from Mari's dialogue handler

added the same "interact charge bar" mechanic to ALL interactable items. this will help buffer interactions when using a controller

added "press X to interact" text to a few items that were missing it

reduced interact range slightly to cause fewer weird overlaps

tweaked the "ruins" level to be a bit less of a straight shot from start to finish

removed the gate from the "ruins" level

+1 cameo sprite

started initializing achievements; I might rush these for the weekend, we'll see

fixed a crash w/ new keycard examine script

replaced 1 pinup

added 7th pinup that unlocks if you find all 6 previous pinups

removed some missed debug text

double checked "new game" resets when starting a new run; old stats should no longer carry over