Controller support is installed & functional! Achievements too!
Control remapping & sprite updates next :V
Other additions & changes:
the game should now auto-detect which device has recently sent an input and swap to it
while using a controller, items are detected exclusively via proximity & ignore cursor position entirely
the player should face an input direction while moving even if not aiming
fixed some cameo dialogue typos
moved audio & light colliders to the player to prevent "missed" detections
properly locked out secondary functions when speaking with / trying to speak with NPCs
properly locked out secondary functions when in cutscenes
added a missing cameo
moved the 7th pinup from Sunday to another location
added in an exit timer as a way for players to confirm they're done w/ a level before being forced to exit
fixed hint PC not cycling through all dialogue properly
fixed a dialogue offset on the hint PC
fixed hint PC using incorrect dialogue for some days
removed a debug visual from Mari's dialogue handler
added the same "interact charge bar" mechanic to ALL interactable items. this will help buffer interactions when using a controller
added "press X to interact" text to a few items that were missing it
reduced interact range slightly to cause fewer weird overlaps
tweaked the "ruins" level to be a bit less of a straight shot from start to finish
removed the gate from the "ruins" level
+1 cameo sprite
started initializing achievements; I might rush these for the weekend, we'll see
fixed a crash w/ new keycard examine script
replaced 1 pinup
added 7th pinup that unlocks if you find all 6 previous pinups
removed some missed debug text
double checked "new game" resets when starting a new run; old stats should no longer carry over
added a second check to make sure cops deaths aren't being double-dipped
