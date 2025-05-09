 Skip to content

9 May 2025 Build 18406433 Edited 9 May 2025 – 17:39:17 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

We're rolling out a new update, and we want to thank you for all your feedback — we're constantly listening and working to improve the experience for our community. Here's what's new in this update:

(Don't forget — this is a free short version that represents just a small part of the full game!!!)

  • Reduced build size for faster loading and better performance

  • Added a dedicated "Controls" tab for easier configuration

  • Crash fixed

  • Resolution-related fixes for a smoother visual experience

  • Optimized memory usage and overall performance

  • Fish-eye effect is now disabled by default

  • Head-bobbing is now disabled by default

  • Added toggle options for both head-bobbing and fish-eye effect

  • Improved audio at the start of the game

  • Various UI enhancements and polish

Thanks for being a part of our community — your input truly shapes the game!

