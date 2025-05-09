We're rolling out a new update, and we want to thank you for all your feedback — we're constantly listening and working to improve the experience for our community. Here's what's new in this update:
(Don't forget — this is a free short version that represents just a small part of the full game!!!)
-
Reduced build size for faster loading and better performance
-
Added a dedicated "Controls" tab for easier configuration
-
Crash fixed
-
Resolution-related fixes for a smoother visual experience
-
Optimized memory usage and overall performance
-
Fish-eye effect is now disabled by default
-
Head-bobbing is now disabled by default
-
Added toggle options for both head-bobbing and fish-eye effect
-
Improved audio at the start of the game
-
Various UI enhancements and polish
Thanks for being a part of our community — your input truly shapes the game!
Changed files in this update