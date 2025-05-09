 Skip to content

9 May 2025 Build 18406356 Edited 9 May 2025 – 20:09:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Ready for the weekend Survivors? Good, we have another batch of fixes for you!

I don't want to take to much of your time - its Friday and Im sure you're eager to play! So what changes Hotfix 5.0 is bringing?

Fixes & Improvements

  • Increased the drop rate of Fabric Scrap and reduced the crafting cost of several early-game items to ease progression.

  • Overhauled all roadblocks with clearer quests designed to resolve blockers related to saves and quest progression. If you still encounter issues, please report them via the in-game bug reporter. Note: previously started quests and roadblocks may now appear as completed to allow players to continue their playthroughs.

  • Players can now place the large generator on wooden floors above the deck, offering more flexible base-building options.

  • Fixed a bug where zombies would occasionally not appear during a zombie night event.

  • Resolved an issue where resources were missing in the tutorial area for some players.

  • Addressed additional cases of infinite loading screens.

Thanks for your attention — I won't take up any more of your time! Have a great evening, Survivors

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1601330/Survival_Machine/

