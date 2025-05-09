Ready for the weekend Survivors? Good, we have another batch of fixes for you!

I don't want to take to much of your time - its Friday and Im sure you're eager to play! So what changes Hotfix 5.0 is bringing?

Fixes & Improvements

Increased the drop rate of Fabric Scrap and reduced the crafting cost of several early-game items to ease progression.

Overhauled all roadblocks with clearer quests designed to resolve blockers related to saves and quest progression. If you still encounter issues, please report them via the in-game bug reporter. Note: previously started quests and roadblocks may now appear as completed to allow players to continue their playthroughs.

Players can now place the large generator on wooden floors above the deck, offering more flexible base-building options.

Fixed a bug where zombies would occasionally not appear during a zombie night event.

Resolved an issue where resources were missing in the tutorial area for some players.

Addressed additional cases of infinite loading screens.

Thanks for your attention — I won't take up any more of your time! Have a great evening, Survivors

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1601330/Survival_Machine/