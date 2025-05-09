Info

There a still some problems with the gold balance if you use excavator with small machines. We are already working on it, but was not possible to finish it for this update.

Changed

■ Changed front wheel location for vehicle "truck01" (but rework already planned with the new vehicle system)

■ Changed worker speed for item "highbanker01"

■ Changed fuel consume for item "waterpump01"

Functionallity

■ Added function to check if an attached item was not attached to make the attach slot free again

■ Added function to add item to inventory while held item

Level Design

■ Changed ground collision for building "scrap yard"

■ Fixed some textures for building "house01" on each claim

Multiplayer

■ Fixed error with client can not see gold at gold seller

■ Fixed error with not update volume inventory for item "bottle01" if client collect gold

■ Fixed error with not update volume inventory for item "bottle02" if client collect gold

■ Fixed error with not update volume inventory for item "bottle03" if client collect gold

Improvements

■ Improved texture quality for vehicle "pickup04"

Troubleshooting

■ Fixed error with can not sell black sand at scrap yard

■ Fixed error with can not attach item to other item, if there still a petrol canister attached

■ Fixed error with not consume fuel for item "waterpump01"

■ Fixed error with not consume fuel for item "electricgenerator01"

■ Fixed error with continue tutorial while interact with item after finished the tutorial

■ Fixed error with can drive through walls and fences with vehicle "pickup04"

■ Fixed error with can start interactive tutorial before paid

■ Fixed error with can sometimes not use inputs after hold E (Interaction Secondary)

Disabled

■ Disabled vehicle "campervan01" in store (need a rework, already planned with the new vehicle system)

What's planned for Next Updates?

■ Multiplayer Issues

■ Company System, Paycheck, Buy/Rent Claims and Chat

■ Spliter Water and Electric, Solar Panels and Batteries

■ Different Difficulty again, Autosave Slots

■ New vehicle system

Roadmap https://trello.com/b/EC8Gd7iP/roadmap-public-early-access

Discord https://discord.gg/goldhunter

**We look forward to your bug reports, you can create them directly in the game with "F8".

Thank you for your continued support of Gold Hunter ːsteamhappyː**