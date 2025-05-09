Hi everyone!

We’ve got a fresh batch of updates for Teddy’s Haven, including optimizations, fixes, and a new feature based on your feedback!

New Feature

Go to Bed Anytime (If the Shop Is Closed)

You can now head to bed at any time, as long as the shop isn’t open! Whether you’re done harvesting for the day or just want to skip ahead, you can now rest and save your game.

Optimizations

Item Movement Lag Fixed

Items taken from crates for the first time were causing lag. That issue has now been resolved.

Navmesh Performance Improved

Some objects were causing lag spikes due to how they affected pathfinding. That’s been cleaned up.

Bug Fixes

Book of Summoning Counts Items Correctly

Item counts in the Book of Summoning are now more accurate.

No More Flashing NPCs

Characters were flashing randomly before. That visual bug is now gone.

VSync Enabled by Default

VSync is now on for all new players to help reduce screen tearing and improve performance. If your screen was tearing before, try turning this on in your settings!

Furniture Collision Bug Fixed

Unboxing furniture used to create invisible collisions, letting you accidentally smack NPCs and other items. That’s now fixed.

Other misc bug fixes!

Thanks so much for your continued support and feedback. More updates are on the way soon!