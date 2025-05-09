 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
9 May 2025 Build 18406265 Edited 9 May 2025 – 18:09:15 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hi everyone!

We’ve got a fresh batch of updates for Teddy’s Haven, including optimizations, fixes, and a new feature based on your feedback!

New Feature

Go to Bed Anytime (If the Shop Is Closed)
You can now head to bed at any time, as long as the shop isn’t open! Whether you’re done harvesting for the day or just want to skip ahead, you can now rest and save your game.

Optimizations

Item Movement Lag Fixed
Items taken from crates for the first time were causing lag. That issue has now been resolved.

Navmesh Performance Improved
Some objects were causing lag spikes due to how they affected pathfinding. That’s been cleaned up.

Bug Fixes

Book of Summoning Counts Items Correctly
Item counts in the Book of Summoning are now more accurate.

No More Flashing NPCs
Characters were flashing randomly before. That visual bug is now gone.

VSync Enabled by Default
VSync is now on for all new players to help reduce screen tearing and improve performance. If your screen was tearing before, try turning this on in your settings!

Furniture Collision Bug Fixed
Unboxing furniture used to create invisible collisions, letting you accidentally smack NPCs and other items. That’s now fixed.

Other misc bug fixes!

Thanks so much for your continued support and feedback. More updates are on the way soon!

Changed files in this update

Depot 3615161
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link