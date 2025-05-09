 Skip to content

Major 9 May 2025
Update notes via Steam Community

Hi everyone! Major Update V2.4.0 is LIVE!

Here’s what’s new:

New Content:

Graveyard Map has been launched! You’ll need to be at least level 3 to play it.
New Additional Ghost has been added! There is now a chance (scaling with difficulty) for a second ghost to spawn during your match and remain active for the rest of the game.
!!! Whatever you do, DO NOT LOOK at it.

Mannequin Rework:

• Mannequin movement has been reworked for better accuracy
• It now properly stops when in camera view
• Added a new sound when it is being looked at
• Fixed multiple bugs where it would continue chasing even while being watched

Bug Fixes:

• Fixed a performance issue causing lag on high refresh rate monitors
• Fixed a bug where ghost positions were sometimes not synced
• Fixed a bug where the ghost would stare at a player and vanish unexpectedly

Map Access Update:

• Crimsonwood, Ravenwood, and City Lights are unlocked by default
• Graveyard requires level 3
• Laboratory remains level 5

As always, thank you for your support and if you find anything strange, please report on bug-report on our Discord!

Happy cleaning! <3

