The number of data pieces needed to create a file for Chewdent and Gooroach has been reduced to 3 instead of 5.

The value of baked cookies sold at the market has been reduced. Baked cookies were intended as a source of healing help for the player in the earlier part of the game. It was not meant to be used to grind for money.

The price of water, carrot seeds, potato seeds, and bell pepper seeds has all been reduced.