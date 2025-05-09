Noticed the red mimic was a bit out of line, and being somewhat frustrating to deal with. While it still gets alerted by scrap destruction sounds it should be far less punishing, just remember to stay crouched!

The red mimic now mostly gets alerted by footstep sounds, so crouching is more meaningful.

Reduced the red mimic alert radius of all sounds (destruction, impact etc.).

Crouching when hiding from the red mimic should now be a more consistent way of escaping it.

changed the black hole launcher recharge time from 90 -> 60.