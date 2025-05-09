 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
9 May 2025 Build 18406088 Edited 9 May 2025 – 17:09:19 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Noticed the red mimic was a bit out of line, and being somewhat frustrating to deal with. While it still gets alerted by scrap destruction sounds it should be far less punishing, just remember to stay crouched!

  • The red mimic now mostly gets alerted by footstep sounds, so crouching is more meaningful.

  • Reduced the red mimic alert radius of all sounds (destruction, impact etc.).

  • Crouching when hiding from the red mimic should now be a more consistent way of escaping it.

  • changed the black hole launcher recharge time from 90 -> 60.

Changed files in this update

Depot 3358681
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link