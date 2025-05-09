Potential fixes for quitting to main menu and reloading save (10479 / 10485) (We're aware of some other issues, so not fully fixed yet, but all problems should be resolved in the next Patch).

Chapter 1, Week 6 - Master Builder will no longer disappear.

Chapter 5, Week 7 - Going to the next week after completing Asalia's Fern Flower Quest will no longer cause game to be unresponsive.

Chapter 5, Week 7 - When Cedani comes to Throne Room and says that Tymo is missing, Asalia will now leave the room correctly and not make the game unresponsive.

Having max gold, supplies, happiness and having prosperity left will no longer block players from going to the next turn.

UPDATE: Some items will have an updated tooltips to better communicate their use.