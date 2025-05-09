 Skip to content

9 May 2025 Build 18405948 Edited 9 May 2025 – 20:33:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

SEASON FOURTY-TWO: HAMSTERS of LORE
!!
🐹 The Truth Revealed:
For the first time ever, we lift the veil on the tiny heroes behind the chaos—it turns out the tanks are piloted by none other than... hamsters! These courageous little engineers have been battling to reclaim their world, using the remnants of human technology to build advanced robo-tanks. Ingenious, fearless, and absolutely adorable, they’ve been driving the resistance all along!

🐾 The Villain Unmasked
And who’s behind the relentless evil bots? The mastermind revealed at last—King Cat, the self-proclaimed ruler of the abandoned world! King Cat has been rumoured to be working on their own battle tank, so watch out for them on the battlefield!

Discover the lore behind the mayhem, embrace the hamster spirit, and stand your ground against King Cat's tyranny!

– The Winterpixel Team

