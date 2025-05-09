Howdy, Gunslingers!
We’re beyond excited and we’re so happy to finally say this:
Dino Path Trail is OUT NOW on Steam!
Play as Lucy, a bounty-hunted gunslinger on a mission to rescue her kidnapped sister. Travel across deadly, procedurally-generated biomes, manage your survival, and fight off bandits, raptors, and much worse. Every death is just another step on the trail.
🦖 What awaits you:
-
Survival Action Roguelike
Scavenge, craft, and fight your way through randomized biomes where danger increases over time. Manage hunger, thirst, and health - or die trying.
-
Mobile Base Camp
Build and move your dino-pulled camp across the frontier. Upgrade your workbenches, expand your shelter, and try to stay one step ahead of the chaos. It’s not a safe haven- but it’s the closest thing to one.
-
Combat With Consequences
Outlaws, bounty hunters, and predators roam the land. Gunfights get tougher the longer you survive. Modify weapons and use elemental ammo to adapt - or get overwhelmed.
-
Persistent Progression & Story
Each run reveals more about the world, its characters, and Lucy’s strange connection to the Dino Path. You’ll lose gear between runs, but keep unlocked recipes and discoveries.
-
Plausible Prehistoric Creatures
The team worked with a real paleontologist to ensure dinosaurs are believable - no giant scaly movie monsters here. Just scientifically grounded, deadly creatures in a world that forgot to evolve.
“What started as a passion project is now a fully-fledged game fueled by sweat, survival, and a stubborn refusal to quit. We spent over 3 years building Dino Path Trail - not just as a game, but as a world. Every zone, enemy, and mechanic was crafted with care. It’s surreal to finally share it.”
The Void Pointer team
🛒 Dino Path Trail is out now:
https://store.steampowered.com/app/2481670/Dino_Path_Trail/
Thank you for your support, chaos, and feedback throughout development 💚
Now it's your turn to hit the trail.
WE LOVE YOU!
