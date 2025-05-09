Howdy, Gunslingers!

We’re beyond excited and we’re so happy to finally say this:

Dino Path Trail is OUT NOW on Steam!

Play as Lucy, a bounty-hunted gunslinger on a mission to rescue her kidnapped sister. Travel across deadly, procedurally-generated biomes, manage your survival, and fight off bandits, raptors, and much worse. Every death is just another step on the trail.

🦖 What awaits you:

Survival Action Roguelike

Scavenge, craft, and fight your way through randomized biomes where danger increases over time. Manage hunger, thirst, and health - or die trying.

Mobile Base Camp

Build and move your dino-pulled camp across the frontier. Upgrade your workbenches, expand your shelter, and try to stay one step ahead of the chaos. It’s not a safe haven- but it’s the closest thing to one.

Combat With Consequences

Outlaws, bounty hunters, and predators roam the land. Gunfights get tougher the longer you survive. Modify weapons and use elemental ammo to adapt - or get overwhelmed.

Persistent Progression & Story

Each run reveals more about the world, its characters, and Lucy’s strange connection to the Dino Path. You’ll lose gear between runs, but keep unlocked recipes and discoveries.

Plausible Prehistoric Creatures

The team worked with a real paleontologist to ensure dinosaurs are believable - no giant scaly movie monsters here. Just scientifically grounded, deadly creatures in a world that forgot to evolve.

“What started as a passion project is now a fully-fledged game fueled by sweat, survival, and a stubborn refusal to quit. We spent over 3 years building Dino Path Trail - not just as a game, but as a world. Every zone, enemy, and mechanic was crafted with care. It’s surreal to finally share it.”

The Void Pointer team

🛒 Dino Path Trail is out now:

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2481670/Dino_Path_Trail/

Thank you for your support, chaos, and feedback throughout development 💚

Now it's your turn to hit the trail.

WE LOVE YOU!