Hey Everyone,

We’ve been blown away by the support and feedback since launching Knights of the Crusades into Early Access. Your enthusiasm and insights have been invaluable, and we’ve been working hard to address the most pressing issues while adding some quality-of-life improvements.

Today, we're rolling out our first post-launch update, focusing on technical fixes, world map improvements, and some key quality-of-life changes that you’ve asked for. And starting next week we`ll be rolling our more content, features and art updates in accordance to our Roadmap: https://steamcommunity.com/app/3440120/discussions/0/592896011253361999/

With our first update we’ve tackled a problem preventing some players from starting the game on the first run, improved V-Sync functionality, and added camera speed adjustments to the options menu. Plus, you can expect smoother performance overall.

We’ve also made several improvements to the world map experience. You can now discard units during recruitment and demolish buildings during construction. Recruitment itself has been streamlined, and some minor visual glitches have been addressed. Additionally, the Diplomacy window now better reflects the nations closest to your kingdom.

We didn’t forget the UI! You’ll notice better click detection on units in RTS mode, improved tooltips, and clearer army strength displays. Plus, we’ve refined some quest notifications to make sure important info doesn’t get missed.

And now - for detailed patch notes, for Update # 1 (game version 0.24):

Fixed a common issue with players being unable to start the game on the first run.

Enabled V-Sync.

V-Sync now properly limits frames with a 60 FPS lock.

Added camera speed to the options menu, allowing players to slow down or increase scrolling speed.

Various performance improvements.

Players can now discard units from an army/town on the world map while the recruitment window is open.

Players can demolish buildings in a town on the world map while the building construction window is open.

Reworked unit recruitment on the world map - it no longer replaces one unit in the army with another.

New messages appear when the army is full and the player tries to recruit.

Players can no longer disband or replace the Knight Commander hero in the army.

Improved the Diplomacy window list of nations - it now shows the nations closest to the player's kingdom.

Fixed very slow-moving birds flying around the world map.

Upgrading building on the world map - redesigned - requires stone and wood, and shows the cost of upgrade

UI Improvements

Improved click detection on units in RTS mode at the top part of the screen near the resources bar.

Greatly improved the look of RTS mode tooltips for buildings and units.

Unit tooltips on the world map now show the strength value of all units.

Army strength is now displayed when an army is selected.