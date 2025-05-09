 Skip to content

9 May 2025 Build 18405812 Edited 9 May 2025 – 16:19:24 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

General Fixes:
Now when the player sleeps, the running/walking sound is stopped.

Removed items:
Red wine
Rum
Candy Bar

New items:
Water Jug (drinkable)
Empty jug (from drinking water in the water jug)
Pot (for some crafting)
Alcohol bottle (substitute for red wine)
Metal sheet (worked metal scrap)
Feather (for crafting)

Changed some recipes in the building panel.

Added 2 new structures, the furnace and the campfire with pot, both for cooking.
I thought having more structures that do the same thing could be cool to have more styles and make a base more unique.

