General Fixes:

Now when the player sleeps, the running/walking sound is stopped.

Removed items:

Red wine

Rum

Candy Bar

New items:

Water Jug (drinkable)

Empty jug (from drinking water in the water jug)

Pot (for some crafting)

Alcohol bottle (substitute for red wine)

Metal sheet (worked metal scrap)

Feather (for crafting)

Changed some recipes in the building panel.

Added 2 new structures, the furnace and the campfire with pot, both for cooking.

I thought having more structures that do the same thing could be cool to have more styles and make a base more unique.