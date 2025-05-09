🛠 Developer Update – Real Feel v1.1

From Entropy Digital Entertainment

We’re excited to announce the release of Real Feel v1.1, our biggest update yet! This version introduces an entirely new rhythm-based mini-game system, designed to deepen player immersion and make romantic interactions more engaging and skill-driven. Timing is everything — and now, you’ll 'feel' it.

🔥 New in v1.1:

🎵 Rhythm Game Feature – Sync up your moves with a timing-based mini-game that rewards precision and unlocks exclusive scenes.

💃 Optimized Animation Sync – Character animations have been tightened and smoothed for better flow, especially during interactive segments.

💡 Enhanced Lighting Pass – Every location now features upgraded lighting with improved shadows and mood-based effects to elevate the atmosphere.

Whether you’re replaying a favorite scene or pushing for a perfect combo, version 1.1 brings an all-new 'feel' to Real Feel.

We’ll see you back in the game.

— Entropy Digital Entertainment ❤️‍🔥