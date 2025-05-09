Today is a smaller patch - we've been very busy! We've tackled many of the easier "game-breaking" bugs and crashes so now we're onto the harder ones.

We're aware of some screen resolution issues, lag and stuttering / freezes, those will take some time to solve - sorry about that, but we are investigating. Thank you for all the reports, they are really useful for helping us crack some of these.

Losing during Act 4 now counts as a Victory

Added a toggle for "Pause in Background" (default is to not pause now)

Shelled's Immunity now only triggers during your turn.

Added an Cancel prompt on the top right screen for when you are stuck in a selection and must cancel.

Other:

Added CN localization mention in the credits

Fixed Hook Jab not pulling entities into holes

Fixed Void Rifts spawning Void Rifts onto Charge Traps when you have Scavenger and Booby Traps (they are supposed to avoid traps)

Fixed a bug involving running out of Spells to reroll

Fixed Old Comet not working on end-of-turn discard

Fixed a case where Queen Bees never spawned because of interaction with Swap

Guard Bees now trigger between each repeat of a repeated card

Bombs now pickup pickups on spawn if you have Blast Legion

Fixed an issue where the back button doesn't show up in the credits

Fixed a Dragon task engine crash

Fixed a Phase 1 True Ending on end turn transition crash if there were Blobs

Fixed a Toy Bomb task engine crash when you try to use it while it's dying

Fixed a Shambler task engine crash if you overkill it with left foot jab

At the moment we're focused on bugs and optimization to get the game into a as stable of a state as possible, but we do have our eyes on future content updates as well!

Thank you for all your support, suggestions, and bug reports!