Today is a smaller patch - we've been very busy! We've tackled many of the easier "game-breaking" bugs and crashes so now we're onto the harder ones.
We're aware of some screen resolution issues, lag and stuttering / freezes, those will take some time to solve - sorry about that, but we are investigating. Thank you for all the reports, they are really useful for helping us crack some of these.
Notable changes in this update include:
-
Losing during Act 4 now counts as a Victory
-
Added a toggle for "Pause in Background" (default is to not pause now)
-
Shelled's Immunity now only triggers during your turn.
-
Added an Cancel prompt on the top right screen for when you are stuck in a selection and must cancel.
Other:
-
Added CN localization mention in the credits
-
Fixed Hook Jab not pulling entities into holes
-
Fixed Void Rifts spawning Void Rifts onto Charge Traps when you have Scavenger and Booby Traps (they are supposed to avoid traps)
-
Fixed a bug involving running out of Spells to reroll
-
Fixed Old Comet not working on end-of-turn discard
-
Fixed a case where Queen Bees never spawned because of interaction with Swap
-
Guard Bees now trigger between each repeat of a repeated card
-
Bombs now pickup pickups on spawn if you have Blast Legion
-
Fixed an issue where the back button doesn't show up in the credits
-
Fixed a Dragon task engine crash
-
Fixed a Phase 1 True Ending on end turn transition crash if there were Blobs
-
Fixed a Toy Bomb task engine crash when you try to use it while it's dying
-
Fixed a Shambler task engine crash if you overkill it with left foot jab
At the moment we're focused on bugs and optimization to get the game into a as stable of a state as possible, but we do have our eyes on future content updates as well!
Thank you for all your support, suggestions, and bug reports!
- Axolotl of the Pengonauts
Changed files in this update