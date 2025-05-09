 Skip to content

9 May 2025 Build 18405676
Today is a smaller patch - we've been very busy! We've tackled many of the easier "game-breaking" bugs and crashes so now we're onto the harder ones.

We're aware of some screen resolution issues, lag and stuttering / freezes, those will take some time to solve - sorry about that, but we are investigating. Thank you for all the reports, they are really useful for helping us crack some of these.

Notable changes in this update include:

  • Losing during Act 4 now counts as a Victory

  • Added a toggle for "Pause in Background" (default is to not pause now)

  • Shelled's Immunity now only triggers during your turn.

  • Added an Cancel prompt on the top right screen for when you are stuck in a selection and must cancel.

Other:

  • Added CN localization mention in the credits

  • Fixed Hook Jab not pulling entities into holes

  • Fixed Void Rifts spawning Void Rifts onto Charge Traps when you have Scavenger and Booby Traps (they are supposed to avoid traps)

  • Fixed a bug involving running out of Spells to reroll

  • Fixed Old Comet not working on end-of-turn discard

  • Fixed a case where Queen Bees never spawned because of interaction with Swap

  • Guard Bees now trigger between each repeat of a repeated card

  • Bombs now pickup pickups on spawn if you have Blast Legion

  • Fixed an issue where the back button doesn't show up in the credits

  • Fixed a Dragon task engine crash

  • Fixed a Phase 1 True Ending on end turn transition crash if there were Blobs

  • Fixed a Toy Bomb task engine crash when you try to use it while it's dying

  • Fixed a Shambler task engine crash if you overkill it with left foot jab

At the moment we're focused on bugs and optimization to get the game into a as stable of a state as possible, but we do have our eyes on future content updates as well!

Thank you for all your support, suggestions, and bug reports!

  • Axolotl of the Pengonauts

