Hey survivors,

โ€“ Weapon and mutation unlock costs have been rebalanced

โ€“ Price adjustment of certain ammunition ๐Ÿ’ธ

โ€“ Mutation bonuses tweaked for better gameplay balance

โ€“ Tank zombie spawn rate lowered, but they now have more health ๐Ÿ’ช

โ€“ Fixed some weapon animations that could get stuck

โ€“ Complete overhaul of lighting and shadows in the Hospital map ๐Ÿฅ๐ŸŒ‘

โ€“ Minor performance optimizations in the Police Department๐Ÿ‘ฎโ€โ™‚๏ธโš™๏ธ

Ready your aim, adapt your strategy โ€” and survive.