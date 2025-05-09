 Skip to content

9 May 2025
Update notes via Steam Community

In this episode, Game Director Eric Feurstein and Lead Engineer Doug Applewhite talk candidly about what we’ve learned from the community and how that’s shaping the new, updated version of our Roadmap. Find out what’s coming next and how you can get involved in shaping the future of MMC.

Get in and get exclusive access to chat with other players and our dev team! Join our discord at https://discord.gg/velanstudios

Midnight Murder Club is now available in Early Access on PS5 and Steam PC.

