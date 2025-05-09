Additions & Improvements:
-
Added Snute, a friendly dog now found in Glimrheim.
-
Signposts have been added to shops and key buildings in the main village for easier navigation.
-
Expanded the number of Points of Interest shown on the map.
-
Introduced larger chests to reclaimed farms to support extended storage.
-
Most items now stack up to 20 (previously 10 or 5), reducing inventory clutter.
-
Added more huntable animals to the world.
Visual Updates:
-
Updated item and effect icons.
-
Improved visuals for birch trees.
Gameplay Updates:
-
Updated gunpowder weapons (more ammunitions, better aim).
-
Adjusted sulfur spawn locations for better balance and discoverability.
Bug Fixes:
- Fixed numerous minor bugs and inconsistencies with localization and quests
Changed files in this update