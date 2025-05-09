 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
9 May 2025 Build 18405533 Edited 9 May 2025 – 16:13:25 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Additions & Improvements:

  • Added Snute, a friendly dog now found in Glimrheim.

  • Signposts have been added to shops and key buildings in the main village for easier navigation.

  • Expanded the number of Points of Interest shown on the map.

  • Introduced larger chests to reclaimed farms to support extended storage.

  • Most items now stack up to 20 (previously 10 or 5), reducing inventory clutter.

  • Added more huntable animals to the world.

Visual Updates:

  • Updated item and effect icons.

  • Improved visuals for birch trees.

Gameplay Updates:

  • Updated gunpowder weapons (more ammunitions, better aim).

  • Adjusted sulfur spawn locations for better balance and discoverability.

Bug Fixes:

  • Fixed numerous minor bugs and inconsistencies with localization and quests

Changed files in this update

Depot 2472011
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link