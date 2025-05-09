Attention, Brave Adventurers!

The wait is almost over. Mark your calendars for July 25th, 2025, when the epic new expansion, Revenge of the Countess, unleashes a torrent of new challenges and delights upon the realm. This isn’t just an update—it’s an expansion that’ll test your skills, strategy, and maybe even your sanity!

Wishlist Now and Be Ready!

Why sit on the sidelines? Wishlist the expansion today and lock in your spot to experience the chaos first-hand. Trust us, you don’t want to miss this mayhem.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1307470/Never_Split_the_Party_Revenge_of_the_Countess/

Zaratan Teaser: A Glimpse of the Unknown

Curious about what’s coming? Feast your eyes on this tantalizing teaser for the Zaratan. What mysteries does it hide? What dangers lurk within? Only the boldest will uncover the truth.

Watch the teaser now!



Introducing the Alchemist: Master of Mayhem

Say hello to the Alchemist, the wild card your party didn’t know it needed. Forget swords—this potion-slinging genius chucks explosive brews that splash chaos across the battlefield, delivering that sweet AOE destruction.

Also, we're adding the super secret brewing pots. Will you discover the recipes for the new ultra powerful potions?





New Item Tooltips: Knowledge is Power

Not all is just expansion work. We've improved the game in a variety of ways that are available today!

Our new item tooltip system kills the guesswork. See exactly what an item does before you grab it—but here’s the catch: your loremaster needs to be nearby. Stick together, because splitting the party is still a death sentence!

New Rarity System: Fortune Favors the Bold

Loot just got a serious upgrade with our new rarity system. From humble trinkets to jaw-dropping heroic treasures, every chest is a gamble worth taking. Plus, we’ve added a shiny new Luck stat to tilt the odds your way.

How It Works

When a chest spits out an item, the game rolls a random number between 0 and 1. With Luck at 1 (default):

Above 0.95 : Heroic gear!

0.85 : Epic loot.

0.7 : Rare finds.

0.5 : Uncommon stuff.

Below 0.5: Common goods.

The Luck stat bends this curve—boost it above 1 for better drops, or let it dip if you’re feeling risky. And in the expansion? Watch for the exclusive Luck potion, brewable only by the daring!

Japanese Translation

Special thanks to 魚です、 for an all new Japanese Translation.

If you'd like to help with the localization visit our new project on Crowdin at https://crowdin.com/project/never-split-the-party/invite/public?h=9318fb012b4a1a467a6c8d62814050012395772&show_welcome.

Full Change Log

Want the nitty-gritty? Check out the full changelog for every tweak, fix, and upgrade we’ve crammed into the game. It’s all here for the curious.

Updated Localizations.

Removed NRE chat messages from main scene.

Improved localization file handling.

Automated build downloading.

Add alchemist weapon.

Fix familiar icon heights.

Fix IsStunned does not exist animator state error.

Fix GoToState animator error on projectile destroy.

Fix weapon repeat count not resetting on respawn (may break repeat count on reconnect).

Add hidden room for Brewing Pot.

Worked on Ironscale and Worm.

Added Brewing Pot and updated Zaratan in room tileset.

Fixed splash damage combat text.

Fixed TheStash on client.

Fixed SetRarity on connect.

Fixed Potion of Nitroglycerin on client.

Implement alchemist.

Extract luck based operations to LuckUtility.

Add animator state behaviour for triggering fade on death.

Allow Zarathan to flip back over before playing death animation.

Add new spike projectile visual.

Add particles on collide to Zarathan.

Add networking to animator trigger functions in enemy visual.

Get Zarathan nearly fully working on server side.

Fix Mimic Scale.

Increase Spike projectile scale and hitbox.

Integrate animator controlled animations and moves into enemy system.

Add editor override for DLC content.

Change exception to log warning in explosion.

Fix projectile bounce rotation.

Removed old icons

Remove randomly placed breakable blocks from all rooms

Add negative brewed potions

Add bad ingredients (single ingredient recipes which give bad effects)

Prevent crash on drop Carryable

Add new brewing pot sprite

Work with lighting and sound

Fixed build warnings in Notification Label.controller and BubbleShield.prefab

Fixed Credits label.

Improved Paladin projectile light

Make Chest drop using rarity from GetRarity.

Fixed thrown bombs on server not exploding when they hit an object.

Fixed combat text showing too much on clients.

Fix items not being removed from Inventory on break.

Fix health not syncing.

Fix item rarity not syncing.

Switched to DamageableGUI.

Removed UI code from Damageable.

Fixed CmdRemoveItem warnings.

Removed CmdSpawnUpgradeIcon.

Fixed PromoMenu null references.

Removed code that was overriding collider isTrigger flag.

Prevent item descriptions without loremaster in callouts

Destroy callout when upgrade held

Fix class items not being given to clients

Fix crash from invalid challenge

Fix zarathan spawn animation

Replace all references to Time.time with NetworkTime

Fix race against time not damaging consistently

Fix stairs not spawning if disconnect before stairs spawned

Fix ui not correctly anchored to screen

Fix speedrun timer not resetting on finishing run

Extract rarity logic into class

Tweak light rays

Add callouts within range of upgrades

Another fix for NRE in Familiar.cs line 96

Add lightray sprite to upgrade to indicate Rarity

Set rarity on all Items

Add luck stat to Player

Add function to get drop with minimum rarity for metal chests

Reinstate Kingslayer with fixed collection iteration and lower damage

Implement brewed potion of omniscience

Set lit bomb material to lit to make lighting effect more pronounced

Add CmdAddHealth, CmdRemoveHealth, and CmdFullHeal to avoid health being set by clients causing desynced health

Increased lighting on the bottom two floors.

Synthesize a collision normal in OnTriggerEnter2D.

Call PlatformServices.OnApplicationQuit

Switched all projectiles back to trigger colliders.

Disabled DevelopmentBuild

Separate bomb damage multipliers into player property

Implement potion of entropy

Add blink light to lit bombs

Fix charging enemies moving when dead

Add light radius and weapon repeat count to playerdata for restoration on reconnect

Add player light radius property

Implement potion of luminance

Swap new potions to potion category from consumable

Prevent new potions from being added to pool

Add test recipes

Add ItemId to all items so we can see which is which

Add new items (temporary names with minimal functionality) [EDITOR ONLY]

Fixed transition warnings on Chat Message Controller.controller

Removed old announcement localizations.

Modified PlatformInputField to navigate UI focus with move axis when input mode is not keyboard so that WASD works for typing but on a controller nav can still work.

Improved announcement localization automation.

Adjusted pause menu for new UI aspect ratio.

Why Wishlist?

Stay in the Loop: Get instant updates on reveals and release.

Support the Devs: Help us climb Steam’s ranks to reach more players.

So, what’s the hold-up? The adventure of a lifetime is calling. Wishlist now, rally your party, and prepare to face the Revenge of the Countess. The realm needs heroes—will you answer the call?

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1307470/Never_Split_the_Party_Revenge_of_the_Countess/