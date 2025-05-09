Early Access Version 1.6 :
･New map(Rainforest)
･New map(Transparent)
･Add online mode(experimental)
･Add player's running attack
･Improve jumping animation
･Add player's running jump
Online pvp mode is here!
Update notes via Steam Community
