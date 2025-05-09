 Skip to content

Major 9 May 2025 Build 18405422 Edited 9 May 2025 – 15:46:20 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Early Access Version 1.6 :
･New map(Rainforest)
･New map(Transparent)
･Add online mode(experimental)
･Add player's running attack
･Improve jumping animation
･Add player's running jump

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2623431
  • Loading history…
