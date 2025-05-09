FEATURES

🆕 Added secret values to the stats screen

🆕 Added an option to enable Unity’s "Prevent Reset" dialog in Astrology

🆕 Added a dialog to contact support when a specific error occurs

🆕 Added a "Wait Until Affordable" option for animal automation

🆕 Added automatic logout when a duplicate session is detected

TWEAKS

⚙️ Removed the "Local Save" option, replaced by "Restart from Beginning" (deleting local data is now the default behavior)

FIXES

🐛 Fixed incorrect display of achievements 212 and 217

🐛 Fixed macro exception when creating a block inside a loop or conditional

🐛 Fixed macro issue where the displayed condition was reset to "score"

🐛 Fixed bright text display for attacks

🐛 Fixed early availability of Hard Trials 5 and 6

🐛 Fixed incorrect leaderboard rankings

🐛 Fixed issue where Immortal+ status was not displayed

🐛 Fixed Time Flux not being calculated during background processing

We want to thank everyone who has supported us since the beginning. We've reached a peak of 17,000 concurrent players on Steam and it wouldn't have been possible without all of you!

We're working hard on the next feature, and we hope you'll love what's coming!