FEATURES

πŸ†• Added secret values to the stats screen

πŸ†• Added an option to enable Unity’s "Prevent Reset" dialog in Astrology

πŸ†• Added a dialog to contact support when a specific error occurs

πŸ†• Added a "Wait Until Affordable" option for animal automation

πŸ†• Added automatic logout when a duplicate session is detected

TWEAKS

βš™οΈ Removed the "Local Save" option, replaced by "Restart from Beginning" (deleting local data is now the default behavior)

FIXES

πŸ› Fixed incorrect display of achievements 212 and 217

πŸ› Fixed macro exception when creating a block inside a loop or conditional

πŸ› Fixed macro issue where the displayed condition was reset to "score"

πŸ› Fixed bright text display for attacks

πŸ› Fixed early availability of Hard Trials 5 and 6

πŸ› Fixed incorrect leaderboard rankings

πŸ› Fixed issue where Immortal+ status was not displayed

πŸ› Fixed Time Flux not being calculated during background processing

We want to thank everyone who has supported us since the beginning. We've reached a peak of 17,000 concurrent players on Steam and it wouldn't have been possible without all of you!

We're working hard on the next feature, and we hope you'll love what's coming!