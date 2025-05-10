Hey everyone!

I just pushed a small update to Warriors United with a few fixes and improvements based on your feedback:

Staggered Enemies Fix

I fixed a bug where some enemies would stay flat on the ground indefinitely after being staggered. They should now recover properly and keep the fight going.

Mouse Input Mode Improvement

I’ve enhanced the way mouse input controls the camera to make it feel smoother and more comfortable overall. It should now be a better experience, especially in fast-paced combat.

Sensitivity & Camera Settings

You can now adjust mouse and joystick sensitivity, as well as camera smoothing, right from the settings menu. Hopefully, this helps you fine-tune the feel to your liking.

Thanks for all the support and feedback—I'm always listening and working to improve the game!