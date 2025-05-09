This week we add 14 maps to the 5v5 pool, we also added 14 maps to the PUSH pool (for the die hard push fans)

Disabled the ability to spectate (We will be readding this feature soon)

Fixed UAV highlight bug

Made damage indicator more obvious

Fixed bomb hitbox and defuse issue

Added 3 more customisation preset slots

Changed leaderboard season date to be correct

Finally added DAWN to the weapon wall

Added a laser to DAWN (this will be a small step to balancing the DAWN, if this proves not enough then more will come)

Added ramps to both sides on Bank Red Doors

Removed the "Bomb Armed" Text as it had no purpose

Added "Detonation Immanent" Text when the timer reaches close to the end of the round

Fixed the Loading green door when charged would make a normal keyhole this would make it impossible to enter the building, when charged with either wall or door it will create a pathable entrance