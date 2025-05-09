 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
9 May 2025 Build 18405261 Edited 9 May 2025 – 16:32:03 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

This week we add 14 maps to the 5v5 pool, we also added 14 maps to the PUSH pool (for the die hard push fans)

  • Disabled the ability to spectate (We will be readding this feature soon)

  • Fixed UAV highlight bug

  • Made damage indicator more obvious

  • Fixed bomb hitbox and defuse issue

  • Added 3 more customisation preset slots

  • Changed leaderboard season date to be correct

  • Finally added DAWN to the weapon wall

  • Added a laser to DAWN (this will be a small step to balancing the DAWN, if this proves not enough then more will come)

  • Added ramps to both sides on Bank Red Doors

  • Removed the "Bomb Armed" Text as it had no purpose

  • Added "Detonation Immanent" Text when the timer reaches close to the end of the round

  • Fixed the Loading green door when charged would make a normal keyhole this would make it impossible to enter the building, when charged with either wall or door it will create a pathable entrance

  • Observation Chair has had its blocker removed

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Due Process Depot Depot 753651
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link