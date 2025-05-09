This week we add 14 maps to the 5v5 pool, we also added 14 maps to the PUSH pool (for the die hard push fans)
-
Disabled the ability to spectate (We will be readding this feature soon)
-
Fixed UAV highlight bug
-
Made damage indicator more obvious
-
Fixed bomb hitbox and defuse issue
-
Added 3 more customisation preset slots
-
Changed leaderboard season date to be correct
-
Finally added DAWN to the weapon wall
-
Added a laser to DAWN (this will be a small step to balancing the DAWN, if this proves not enough then more will come)
-
Added ramps to both sides on Bank Red Doors
-
Removed the "Bomb Armed" Text as it had no purpose
-
Added "Detonation Immanent" Text when the timer reaches close to the end of the round
-
Fixed the Loading green door when charged would make a normal keyhole this would make it impossible to enter the building, when charged with either wall or door it will create a pathable entrance
-
Observation Chair has had its blocker removed
Changed files in this update