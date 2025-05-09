 Skip to content

9 May 2025 Build 18405156 Edited 9 May 2025 – 15:26:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

2025年5月9日23.00左右 V1.39
1.给老存档补充CH0新增的4张卡牌：燃起来了，状态绝佳，烧成灰烬，轻量回复
2.再次尝试修复疑难成就【共度时光】
3.修正小神战斗配音B版本问题
收到如果喜欢本游戏，求您推荐给朋友助力存活~爱你~
【BUG反馈群】736701831，我们会尽力为您服务！！
本游戏DLC不影响剧情与数值，喜欢本体就投喂我们吧！
【音乐DLC已经上架啦，过段时间BGM将大幅度调整！】
欢迎加入QQ群方便与您联络、以及周边活动
【老群】764603578
【新】10群 : 557532683 11 群 : 748081391

