2025年5月9日23.00左右 V1.39
1.给老存档补充CH0新增的4张卡牌：燃起来了，状态绝佳，烧成灰烬，轻量回复
2.再次尝试修复疑难成就【共度时光】
3.修正小神战斗配音B版本问题
第39次更新 给老存档补卡、修正小神B战斗配音、疑难成就再次尝试解决
