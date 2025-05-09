v1.7.0.1 Experimental
Crew Characters Rework
- Crew now rely on specific numbered attributes than just traits for their performance. Traits are given at a lower rate.
- Added gun sway effects. Avoid low "Hand-Eye Coordination" characters and level gunners to reduce these effects.
- Added bonus effects to boat and crew for category sum of veterancies.
- Character leveling adjustments. Gunners no longer get XP depending on score of the target but instead a flat rate per tagged kill. This XP is tripled for air kills.
- Characters are no longer given traits for challenge levels, they are generated with equal attributes.
- Rewrote the overboard mechanic to rely on the "Resilience" stat. Gunners have halved chance and the person manning the wheel has a quartered chance proceed with a rolled overboard trigger. Traits (like featherlike/cowboy) are currently disconnected from the overboard mechanic.
General
- Adjustment to boat handling direction swap when boat reverses.
- Crew now raise barrels when they are finished handling their guns.
- Weapons that require crew to be crouched to use no longer cause the crouching stance when they are not active.
- Added duct tape animations to distinguish itemless repair action.
- Added wrench animation to distinguish repairs of deck components.
- Prevent nets from moving while crew is climbing.
- Crew uniforms are now automatically assigned by ranking class. Selecting enlisted vs officer specific clothes manually is no longer possible, but other gear is still shared.
- Fixed crew loadout customization missing some spawn points for the new extra crew slots.
- Fixed v1.7.0.0 unwired repair heal and loader crew XP gain.
- Fixed v1.7.0.0 unwired ammo bonus from gear (gear will also be reworked so this is still subject to change again).
- Fixed new progression UI level indicator breaking above level 9.
- Fixed hotkey hints breaking at 4 hints with the introduction of squadron mode hint.
Changed depots in experimental branch