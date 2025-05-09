Waste Walkers

Hey everyone!

This is just a quick patch to fix something I noticed while looking back over some of my older work.

When I had done the character graphics overhaul awhile back, I left out one character sprite and it looked pretty odd to see that character still using the old method when everyone else had cleaner looking sprites. So, I remade the character using the new method and updated the file. For anyone wondering, it was a female character in the Black Sanctum colony.

I also went ahead and added some more detail to some of the maps, but it was mostly minor cosmetic changes.

Bug Fixes:

-Replaced old/outdated character sprite model with new version

Changes:

-Added some more environment detail to a few maps

That's all for now! The update will be live shortly!

Enjoy!

-Cryptic ːCStudiosː