๐Ÿ‘ทโ€โ™€๏ธ Hi Junkyard fans! ๐Ÿ‘ทโ€โ™‚๏ธ

Version 1.1.17 is now live! ๐Ÿ˜›

**๐Ÿ› Bug Fixes & Improvements:

๐Ÿ”ต Removed invisible collider near dumpsters

๐Ÿ”ต Fixed an issue where the panel would remain on screen after resetting progress

๐Ÿ”ต Fixed a bug that occurred when exiting the crane

โŒจ๏ธ UI:

๐Ÿ”ตAdded game logo to the main menu

๐ŸŽฎ Platform Support:

๐Ÿ”ต Junkyard Builder is now officially Steam Deck Verified! ๐Ÿ“ถ๐Ÿ”

**

The first part of our plan is already in place, take a peek at the graphic!



**