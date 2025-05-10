👷♀️ Hi Junkyard fans! 👷♂️
Version 1.1.17 is now live! 😛
**🛠 Bug Fixes & Improvements:
🔵 Removed invisible collider near dumpsters
🔵 Fixed an issue where the panel would remain on screen after resetting progress
🔵 Fixed a bug that occurred when exiting the crane
⌨️ UI:
🔵Added game logo to the main menu
🎮 Platform Support:
🔵 Junkyard Builder is now officially Steam Deck Verified! 📶🔝
**
The first part of our plan is already in place, take a peek at the graphic!
❗️ Remember - Junkyard is still in Early Access. Gameplay errors/bugs can happen - please report them via links below: ❗️
Do it via discord 📢
https://discord.gg/76N77uHWkc
Or via the Steam discussion📢
https://steamcommunity.com/app/3339330/discussions/
**How can you support Junkyard Builder?
The easiest way is to share your opinion about our game with others on Steam or among your friends. Thank you very much 💗
Have fun 🚚
Junkyard Team
**
