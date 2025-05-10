👷‍♀️ Hi Junkyard fans! 👷‍♂️

Version 1.1.17 is now live! 😛

**🛠 Bug Fixes & Improvements:

🔵 Removed invisible collider near dumpsters

🔵 Fixed an issue where the panel would remain on screen after resetting progress

🔵 Fixed a bug that occurred when exiting the crane

⌨️ UI:

🔵Added game logo to the main menu

🎮 Platform Support:

🔵 Junkyard Builder is now officially Steam Deck Verified! 📶🔝

**

The first part of our plan is already in place, take a peek at the graphic!



❗️ Remember - Junkyard is still in Early Access. Gameplay errors/bugs can happen - please report them via links below: ❗️

Do it via discord 📢

https://discord.gg/76N77uHWkc

Or via the Steam discussion📢

https://steamcommunity.com/app/3339330/discussions/

**How can you support Junkyard Builder?

The easiest way is to share your opinion about our game with others on Steam or among your friends. Thank you very much 💗

Have fun 🚚

Junkyard Team

**