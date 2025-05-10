 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
10 May 2025 Build 18404874 Edited 10 May 2025 – 11:52:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

👷‍♀️ Hi Junkyard fans! 👷‍♂️

Version 1.1.17 is now live! 😛

**🛠 Bug Fixes & Improvements:
🔵 Removed invisible collider near dumpsters
🔵 Fixed an issue where the panel would remain on screen after resetting progress
🔵 Fixed a bug that occurred when exiting the crane

⌨️ UI:
🔵Added game logo to the main menu

🎮 Platform Support:
🔵 Junkyard Builder is now officially Steam Deck Verified! 📶🔝
**

The first part of our plan is already in place, take a peek at the graphic!

❗️ Remember - Junkyard is still in Early Access. Gameplay errors/bugs can happen - please report them via links below: ❗️

Do it via discord 📢
https://discord.gg/76N77uHWkc

Or via the Steam discussion📢
https://steamcommunity.com/app/3339330/discussions/

**How can you support Junkyard Builder?
The easiest way is to share your opinion about our game with others on Steam or among your friends. Thank you very much 💗

Have fun 🚚
Junkyard Team
**

Changed files in this update

Depot 3339331
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link