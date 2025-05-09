Hi, everyone. Welcome to this week's developer's diary.

As previously planned, we are now back on Jiru Island to expand more content in this area.

The first part is the Siege of Dana.

The survivors in this town have been totally cut off and surrounded by machines. However, players from SAPC++ era know that the Federation has an entire legion stationed in this area to fight against the separatists in the north. But now, they will have to face a more advanced enemy.

When you arrive, you will witness new machine entities that you have not previously encountered.



That's why those anti-aircraft guns are firing while civilians are all hiding in shelters. But their wall is falling.

They also learned a way to counter the machine infiltration. :D



For unknown reasons, people believe machines cannot pass this check.

Well, so far, they are safe.

We will get more content here next week, as previously many quests have led to this location.

The second part is the Final Valor Cave, where you can find a lot of ghosts and plague zombies.

Now, you can find out more clues about why there are plague zombies.

In their desperation, a horrible pact has been made between the last members of the Dark Alliance and a very powerful demon lord.

The Lord of the Flies!



But what other choice did they have when the Federation armies were ordered to kill all of them and take no prisoners? The entire cave has been redecorated with broken furniture they once used and the biomass they left behind in their hideous transformation.

You can also find a document in this location that declares they did nothing wrong and all their crimes were to seek power and knowledge. Which side of the story will you believe? It's all up to you.

But what has been done has been done. Unlike in Queensmouth, where you have a relic for time travel, you cannot go back to the past to change anything here. What you can find is what remains of one of the most significant war crimes in the Federation's history. However, some leaders will tell you it's totally necessary to sacrifice thousands to secure a safe future for millions.

Unfortunately, even such a plan only seems to be a success on the surface.

It only created a dead zone of vengeful spirits, plague zombies, and something more sinister.

Although Beelzebub will not be summoned so easily, his minions can be seen in this cave's deepest, darkest area.





It's almost summer. Those fly-demons are pretty hungry to taste some blood while spreading hell's corruption.

Those are the content updates for Jiru Island.

Meanwhile, we also got an art assets update for that good doctor you can find in Queensmouth Airport. Now he has a full set of 3D animations that replace his old assets.





Those new animations bring more characteristics to his cynical personality.

You can also use his new appearance when you create your customized characters.

But why upgrade such an old NPC right now?

Well, because he will appear again in our next DLC, which will be in full 3D.

In a previous video, you may have found the DLC has a quest known as "Queensmouth All over Again." Indeed, we shall bring back some old characters who experienced the events in Queensmouth to connect old and new stories.



That's for this week. The story continues.

The full update log of this week:

20250503

English

##########Content################

[Jiru Island]The construction of Dana has begun. (It will take a while before the area is accessible.)

[Tileset]Added more content to the "Snow 2024" tileset. You can use it in your pocket dimension.

[Guide to Monster Hunting]Added the entry for Zombie Dog

[Guide to Monster Hunting]Added the entry for Siberian Wolf

简体中文

##########Content################

【吉鲁岛】达那的建设工作开始。（在正式开放前可能还有段时间。）

【地图图块】扩展了【雪原2024】图块。（可以在你的口袋空间里使用。）

【怪物狩猎指南】加入了僵尸犬的条目。

【怪物狩猎指南】加入了西伯利亚狼的条目。

20250504

English

##########Content################

[Assets]Added Anti-Aircraft gun 2D assets. They can actually fire by switching between frames.

[Dana]Added an Anti-Aircraft gun on the hill in the South of Dana area.

[Dana]Dana is now accessible.

[Quest]New Quest: The Siege of Dana. The quest automatically starts when you enter Dana for the first time.

[Wiki]Updated the quest page and added a new page for The Siege of Dana.

简体中文

##########Content################

【美术资源】加入了防空炮的2D美术资源，可以切换不同的帧来开火。

【达那】在达那南方区域的山丘上加入了一门防空炮。

【达那】达那现在可以进入

【任务】新任务：达那围城战，会在你进入达那时自动发生。

【维基】更新了任务页面，并且加入了一个新的关于【达那围城战】的页面。

20250505

English

##########Content################

[Butterfly]After entering Dana for the first time, you can teleport there from any Jiru outdoor location.

[Butterfly]You can now teleport to anywhere Jiru outdoor locations can reach from any Dana outdoor locations.

[Guide to Monster Hunting]Added the entry for Bufo Caeruleus

[Guide to Monster Hunting]Added the entry for Chainsaw Scarecrow

[Dana]You can now find that local human survivors are using an interesting method to fight against machine infiltration.

简体中文

##########Content################

【蝴蝶之翼】在你首次进入达那之后，可以从任何吉鲁岛室外区域用蝴蝶之翼传送过去。

【蝴蝶之翼】你现在可以从达那的室外区域传送到任何吉鲁岛室外区域可以传送到的地方。

【怪物狩猎指南】加入了布夫卡里洛略斯的条目。

【怪物狩猎指南】加入了电锯稻草人的条目。

【达那】你现在可以发现当地的人类幸存者在使用某种欢乐的方式对抗机械生物的渗透。

20250506

English

##########Content################

[Guide to Monster Hunting]Added the entry for Mammoth

[Guide to Monster Hunting]Added the entry for Sandworm

[Tileset]Expanded the snow town interior tileset that you can use in your pocket dimension.

简体中文

##########Content################

【怪物狩猎指南】加入了猛犸的条目。

【怪物狩猎指南】加入了沙漠蠕虫的条目。

【图块】扩展了雪原小镇内部场景图块，可以用于你的口袋空间。

20250507

English

##########Content################

[Faith]New Faith: Beelzebub

[Enemy]Plague Zombies now have the Beelzebub faith.

[Wiki]Updated the faith page.

[Butterfly]You can now teleport into the Final Valor Cave from any Jiru outdoor areas once you have entered this location once.

[Tileset]The Final Valor Cave now uses its own tileset. (You can also use it in your pocket dimension.)

[The Final Valor Cave]More areas accessible. Big environment modification.

简体中文

##########Content################

【信仰】新信仰：别西卜

【敌人】瘟疫僵尸现在有别西卜信仰

【维基】更新了信仰页面。

【蝴蝶之翼】在首次进入勇气终点洞穴之后，你现在可以从任何吉鲁室外区域传送过去。

【图块】勇气终点洞穴现在使用其自己的图块。（你也可以在你的口袋空间里使用。）

【勇气终点洞穴】更多区域可以进入。环境大幅改变。

20250508

English

##########Content################

[Asset]Added the art assets for a minion of Beelzebub

[The Final Valor Cave]Added more decorations.

[The Final Valor Cave] The top-right area is now accessible.

[Localization]All book items are now in their own localization files.

[The Final Valor Cave]Enemies may now spawn in those new areas. The total number does not change. Thus, the density shall be lowered.

[The Final Valor Cave]Added a new document: Desperate Note. You can find it in a lootable cabinet in the top-right room.

简体中文

##########Content################

【美术资源】加入了别西卜的一个仆从美术资源。

【勇气终点洞穴】加入了更多装饰物。

【勇气终点洞穴】右上角的区域现在可以进入。

【本地化】所有书籍物品现在在它们自己的本地化文件中。

【勇气终点洞穴】敌人现在会出现在新开放的区域。总数量不变。所以密度应该会降低。

【勇气终点洞穴】新文档：绝望的字条。你可以在右上角的房间的一个可以搜刮战利品的柜子里发现它

20250509

English

##########Content################

[Illuminati]The Illuminati Doctor in Queensmouth Airport just received an art assets upgrade. He now has full 3D animation. You can also use his appearance when you create your customized characters. (You can expect to meet him again in the next DLC. :D) His old assets are still in the game files. But they shall not appear in the game.

[Butterfly]Added butterfly support for the outdoor areas of Queensmouth Airport.

简体中文

##########Content################

【光照派】王后镇机场的光照派医生获得了美术资源的升级。现在他有一整套的3D动画。你可以在创建自定义角色的时候使用他的外观。（并且，他会在下个DLC中再度出现。）他的旧美术资源依然在游戏文件夹里，但是不应该在游戏中再出现。

【蝴蝶之翼】为王后镇机场室外区域加入了蝴蝶之翼支持。

