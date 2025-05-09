 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
9 May 2025 Build 18404845 Edited 9 May 2025 – 15:09:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

This is a hot fix release that includes the following:

  • Tutorial bug/typo fixes.

  • Fix for broken Crews panel in the Company window.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1683151
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link